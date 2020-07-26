Economic recovery plans expected at Duterte's 5th SONA

MANILA, Philippines — Measures to revive the pandemic-battered economy and the bill that aims to help sectors affected by lockdown restrictions are among the expected highlights of President Rorigo Duterte's fifth state of the nation address (SONA) that he will deliver Monday before a limited live audience.

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which has infected more than 80,000 pepople in the Philippines and is seen to have dragged the country into an economic recession, will be the dominant theme in Duterte's penultimate address.

"According to his directive... only the important things should be included in the state of the nation address because we are under a COVID-19 crisis. So, most of the topics will be about the COVID-19," Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar told radio station dzRH in Filipino on Sunday.

"We are making an appointment with destiny... We will know the message (of the president) and where President Duterte intends to lead us to fight COVID-19 and to recover from the sufferings it caused," he added.

Because of lockdown measures that limited business activity, the Philippine economy contracted by 0.2% in the first quarter, the first time since 1998, when the country grappled with El Niño and Asian Financial Crisis.

Officials have also predicted an economic slump in the second quarter, a scenario that will bring the economy in a recession or two consecutive quarters of gross domestic product contraction.

COVID-19 recovery map

Officials previously said the president would unveil a COVID-19 recovery map, which contains measures designed to spur economic activity while preventing the further spread of the virus. One of the recovery measures being eyed is the 'Bayanihan 2' bill, an extension of a law that granted Duterte emergency powers to respond to the pandemic.

"I'm sure since he (Duterte) will talk to Congress, he will seek the help of Congress in terms of the passage of Bayanihan To Heal As One Act Phase Two. Phase Two will focus on balancing health and economy," Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles told radio station dzBB on Saturday.

While the first phase of the law focused on the immediate response to COVID-19, the second phase would zero in on reopening the economy and providing employment and aid to affected industries like transportation, tourism, micro, small and medium enterprises, he added.

Another recovery measure being considered is a stimulus package that will boost domestic demand but details are still being finalized.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque previously said the government can only spend up to P140 billion for the package, noting that state revenues have taken a hit due to the closure of thousands of businesses.

Palace readies back-up plan

The 75-year-old Duterte would deliver his penultimate SONA at the Batasang Pambansa "as planned," Malacañang said this weekend, even if the number of persons at the House of Representatives who have caught COVID-19 continues to rise.

Unlike previous addresses which had jam-packed audiences, only about 50 lawmakers and 15 cabinet members will be allowed inside the venue to ensure safe distancing. The President, lawmakers, guests, and members of the technical staff will also be required to undergo swab test as a precautionary measure.

"The difference now is we are under a new normal. It won't be the usual address that we see every year," Andanar said.

"The PSG (Presidential Security Group) is really very strict. We know that the president is a senior citizen and some senior citizens have caught COVID-19. So we have to take care of the health of all senior citizens," he added.

Andanar said Duterte was still making last-minute changes to his speech and was scheduled to hold his final rehearsal last night.

"But so far, so good," he said.

While preparations in Batasan have been threshed out, officials are not discarding the possibility that the president would have to deliver his address in Malacañang.

"The agreement was there would be same-day swabbing. There's a type of swabbing wherein you would know the result in 45 minutes. If someone tests positive, there's a huge chance that we would go to Option B, we will just hold it in the Rizal Hall," Andanar said.

"If the address is transferred to Malacañang, fewer people can attend. Instead of 25 each from the Senate and House and a few Cabinet members, the attendees will be fewer," he added.

The PCOO has organized Zoom viewing rooms for Cabinet members to prevent crowding in Batasan. Separate rooms will be dedicated to local governments, youth leaders, and overseas Filipino workers.

Despite the changes in physical arrangements, Andanar said guests would still be required to wear formal attire or Filipiniana "out of respect for the state of the nation address."