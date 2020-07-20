PHILSTAR VIDEOS
President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers his state of the nation address at Congress in Manila on July 22, 2019. Duterte's 2019 SONA speech lasted for 93 minutes. The prepared speech of the president, who is known to make long-winding, impromptu remarks, initially was said to last for 45 minutes.
Noel Celis/AFP
Palace confirms Duterte will be 'physically present' for SONA address at Batasan
(Philstar.com) - July 20, 2020 - 6:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday announced that President Rodrigo Duterte will be "physically present" at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City when he delivers his fifth and penultimate State of the Nation Address on July 27.

"I can confirm for the first time that the president will be physically present in Batasan for the SONA," Duterte's spokesperson Harry Roque said during Monday's Palace press briefing.

Roque added that a rehearsal has been scheduled and that preparations for the annual report are ongoing.

This clears up some of the confusion caused by differing details offered up by Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Roque regarding the forthcoming address.

'Virtual' SONA?

Sotto last Thursday initially announced the venue and date of the address, adding that the number of attendees would be limited to 50.

He said only eight senators and 13 members from the House of Representatives would be allowed inside the venue.

However, later that same day, Roque said it was not yet confirmed if the president would address Congress virtually from Malacañang or in person at the Batasan.

He also said that as many as 25 members of the House might be at the address along with senators.

Roque on Monday said it has not yet been decided if Cabinet officials will be allowed to physically attend the event.

House officials on Monday announced that media would not be allowed inside the venue for the duration of the event based on the recommendations of the government task force against COVID-19.

In June, the House was considering holding a virtual SONA for the first time in history as the nation is in the midst of grappling with the novel coronavirus crisis.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig) said that the address would most likely be a “blended” style or a mix of actual and virtual session similar to the teleconference-type sessions being held by Congress.

Under this setup, a limited number of guests would be physically present in the session hall while the rest of the lawmakers attend through an online teleconferencing app.

Article VII, Section 23 of the 1987 Constitution requires the president to "address the Congress at the opening of its regular session.” — Bella Perez-Rubio

2020 SONA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES RODRIGO DUTERTE
