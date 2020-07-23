COVID-19 task force suspends non-essential outbound travel anew

MANILA, Philippines — The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 decided not to allow non-essential travels abroad, its spokesman Harry Roque announced Thursday.

The ban on traveling abroad for leisure was previously lifted on July 8 but Roque said the IATF reversed its decision because only one health and travel insurance firm agreed to provide insurance for non-essential outbound trips.

However, he clarified that "those with bookings for non-essential travel as of July 20 will be allowed to leave subject to conditions set by the government."

Previous conditions stipulated by the government include: the submission of confirmed round-trip tickets for travelers on tourist visas and proper health insurance to cover possible rebooking and accommodation in case they get stranded or need to be treated for illness.

The government in March banned Filipinos from flying abroad for tourism due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Under an earlier IATF resolution, outbound travel was only allowed for overseas workers and foreign nationals leaving the country during the duration of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine. — Bella Perez-Rubio