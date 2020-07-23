COVID-19 task force suspends non-essential outbound travel anew

MANILA, Philippines — The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 decided not to allow non-essential travels abroad, its spokesman Harry Roque announced Thursday.
The ban on traveling abroad for leisure was previously lifted on July 8 but Roque said the IATF reversed its decision because only one health and travel insurance firm agreed to provide insurance for non-essential outbound trips.
However, he clarified that "those with bookings for non-essential travel as of July 20 will be allowed to leave subject to conditions set by the government."
Previous conditions stipulated by the government include: the submission of confirmed round-trip tickets for travelers on tourist visas and proper health insurance to cover possible rebooking and accommodation in case they get stranded or need to be treated for illness.
The government in March banned Filipinos from flying abroad for tourism due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Under an earlier IATF resolution, outbound travel was only allowed for overseas workers and foreign nationals leaving the country during the duration of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine. — Bella Perez-Rubio
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
The Department of Information and Communications Technology says citizens can now access relevant COVID-19 news and issuances at the newly-launched Unified COVID-19 website.
The website aims to gather all news about the pandemic in one platform for the general public.
“The stream of information about the COVID-19 threat—the number of new cases, new advice, new issuances, and new rules can be challenging to keep up with, so the Unified COVID-19 website aims to remedy this fragmentation of data to contribute to a holistic understanding of the situation,” says DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan II.
“By providing real-time data in both the national and local scale, we aim to help frontliners get access to their most pressing information needs in support of President Duterte’s directives for efficient COVID-19 response,” he adds.
Government Service Insurance System announces that it has extended the filing of application for its COVID-19 Emergency Loan program for another month or until Aug. 12, 2020.
“We are extending the July 12 deadline to give more time for our members and old-age and disability pensioners affected by the public health crisis to apply for the loan. We are expecting to reach out to more than 1.3 million members who are qualified for the loan with a projected total amount of P43 billion,” says GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.
The Department of Health on Monday reports 1,521 additional COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 68,898. Of the positive cases, 43,991 are active cases.
Among the active cases, 90.6% are mild, 8.5% are asymptomatic, 0.4% are severe and 0.5% are critical.
The health department also reports 607 new recoveries, raising the total of recovered patients to 23,072 while the four new confirmed deaths pushed the national death toll to 1,835.
Vice President Leni Robredo has sent a list of recommendations to the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 on the government's response to the pandemic, which has so far infected more than 67,000 individuals in the Philippines.
In a letter addressed to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, the vice president listed observations, questions and recommendations on matters of public health data, status of programs, reporting and keeping the public informed, budget utilization, transportation concerns restarting the economy, education and composition of the IATF.
"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have stood firm on the belief that our country can only get through this crisis if all sectors of society pull together towards a shared goal: Surviving, adapting to the changes it may bring, and building a better normal for all," Robredo said in her letter dated June 30.
Robredo made the recommendations after meetings with several groups, such as data analysts, professional educators, economists, advocates, health experts and experts on the national budget.
Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima slams the government's "Oplan Kalinga" program, by local health officials will lead house-to-house search for mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and later transfer them to isolation facilities.
"Duterte’s obsession with handling every problem as a peace and order issue has led us into this precarious situation. We have a public health crisis that is being treated like a police or a military operation," says De Lima.
"Hindi naman krimen ang magka- COVID ah. Sakit ito na dapat inagapan na nung una pa lang ng pagsara ng ating mga paliparan, paggawa ng mass testing at contact tracing kasabay ng maayos at sinserong datos," she adds.
- Latest
- Trending