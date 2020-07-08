COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
In a statement, IATA said Asia-Pacific airlines could see passenger demand drop between 34% and 44% this year, assuming that travel bans imposed to stem contagion are lifted after three months.
Rudy Santos
Sitting, breathing air with COVID-19 infected person top travel worries — IATA
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2020 - 8:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Most travelers have avoided air travel and will continue doing so in the coming months for fears of catching the deadly coronavirus, a bleak scenario that local airlines are most likely to endure as flights kick off anew.

The findings were from a survey by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a global aviation group, which also called on airlines to address passenger concerns to restore confidence in travelling. 

“This crisis could have a very long shadow. Passengers are telling us that it will take time before they return to their old travel habits,” Alexandre de Juniac, IATA director-general and chief executive, said.

The 11-country survey in the first week of June does not include the Philippines, but its findings provide guidance to local carriers which on Tuesday secured a go-signal from the government to resume non-essential and tourism flights, at least to and from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the country’s main gateway.

According to IATA’s survey, 58% of respondents said they have avoided travel due to the risk of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19). The number decreases to 33% for future travelers opting to avoid flights for the time being, although that proportion of respondents remained high. 

The respondents identified their three top concerns when onboard an aircraft while the pandemic ravages across the globe. Topping the list is sitting next to someone who might be infected of the virus with 65% of respondents expressing concern, followed by using restrooms (42%) and breathing the air on the plane (37%).

“It is no secret that passengers have concerns about the risk of transmission onboard. They should be reassured by the many built-in anti-virus features of the air flow system and forward-facing seating arrangements,” Juniac added.

Airports were similarly seen not isolated from COVID-19. IATA’s respondents said they are most worried about being in a crowded bus or train on the way to the aircraft (59%), queueing or boarding (42%) and using airport restrooms (38%).

Sought for comment, flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) said the company is prepared to address passenger concerns as it gears up its fleet.

“Modern aircraft like PAL planes utilize HEPA filters or High Efficiency Particulate Air filters that are effective at trapping microscopic particles,” PAL said.

“Yes, our travelers cooperate with safety measures. This is indeed joint effort of stakeholders— the airlines, airport management and passengers” it added.

Gokongwei-led Cebu Air Inc. did not respond to request for comment, while AirAsia Philippines has not responded as of this posting.

In a phone interview on Wednesday, Eric Apolonio, spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, said other airports may follow suit and reopen once the NAIA’s “litmus test” turns out successful.

“We can resume because the objective here is to help (overseas Filipino workers) with existing work contracts fly when there's assurance that they will be accepted by their host country,” Apolonio said in Filipino.

