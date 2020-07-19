PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark said fully furnished offsite dormitories were turned over to LCP deputy executive director for medical services Sullian Sy-Naval and deputy executive director for hospital support services Dr. Victoria Idolor by Undersecretary Emil Sadain.
Lung Center of the Philippines, file
DPWH provides dormitories for Lung Center personnel
Jose Rodel Clapano (The Philippine Star) - July 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines – Medical personnel of the Lung Center of the Philippines now have a temporary shelter within the hospital compound in Quezon City.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar said yesterday the government has provided two units of “We Heal As One Offsite Dormitory for Medical Personnel” for their comfort and safety.

Villar said fully furnished offsite dormitories were turned over to LCP deputy executive director for medical services Sullian Sy-Naval and deputy executive director for hospital support services Dr. Victoria Idolor by Undersecretary Emil Sadain.

The preparation of plan, construction management and supervision of the completed dormitories were undertaken by the Deparment of Public Works and Highways’ Task Force to Facilitate Augmentation of Local and National Healthcare Facilities headed by Sadain.

Also present during the turnover of the facilities were LCP Dr. Gloanne Adolor of management services, Dr. Antonio Ramos of administrative services and members of DPWH Task Force Bureau of Maintenance director Ernesto Gregorio Jr., Bureau of Design director Aristarco Doroy, Bureau of Construction director Eric Ayapana and assistant director Edgardo Garces.

The cluster dormitory is made of modular components fabricated to assemble 16 rooms with the middle space intended for the living room.

Each of the 16 air-conditioned rooms is equipped with double-decker beds for two persons with toilet and bath with water heater.

Common dining and a separate area for laundry and kitchen with available appliances were also set up within the dormitories.

LUNG CENTER OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 cases in Philippines breach 65,000 with 2,357 new infections
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
(Updated 4:26 p.m.) More than 13.61 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 585,000 deaths, have been recorded...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines is already emerging from lockdowns, but Filipinos still don't know Duterte's approval ratings
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Over two quarters have passed but the latest satisfaction ratings of President Rodrigo Duterte are yet to be released by popular...
Headlines
fbfb
Groups to wage noise barrage, motorcade vs anti-terror law, ABS-CBN franchise denial
By Ratziel San Juan | 12 hours ago
The planned activities coincide with the taking effect of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 today.
Headlines
fbfb
Lagundi being tested vs COVID-19
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital clinical trials on lagundi as treatment for coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators to DOH: Use cheaper Filipino-made COVID-19 test kits instead of imported brands
By Ratziel San Juan | 13 hours ago
The Filipino-made test kits funded by the DOST are cheaper compared to Chinese and Korean test kits which cost more than double,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Oldest Philippines bishop dies
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
The country’s oldest Catholic bishop, retired bishop Manuel Sobreviñas of Imus Cavite, passed away yesterday,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
House seeks more programs for OFWs
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives has sought a more comprehensive plan from the executive branch for overseas Filipino workers...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Lawmakers back people’s initiative on ABS-CBN franchise
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
Two veteran lawmakers yesterday expressed support for the proposal to conduct a people’s initiative to push for the...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
FDA warns public vs valved masks
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Masks with exhaust valves cannot prevent coronavirus disease 2019 infection as they are designed for industrial use and not...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Government urged to allow use of Pinoy-made test kits
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Senators belonging to the minority bloc urged the government to allow the use of Filipino-made, world-class coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with