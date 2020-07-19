DPWH provides dormitories for Lung Center personnel

MANILA, Philippines – Medical personnel of the Lung Center of the Philippines now have a temporary shelter within the hospital compound in Quezon City.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar said yesterday the government has provided two units of “We Heal As One Offsite Dormitory for Medical Personnel” for their comfort and safety.

Villar said fully furnished offsite dormitories were turned over to LCP deputy executive director for medical services Sullian Sy-Naval and deputy executive director for hospital support services Dr. Victoria Idolor by Undersecretary Emil Sadain.

The preparation of plan, construction management and supervision of the completed dormitories were undertaken by the Deparment of Public Works and Highways’ Task Force to Facilitate Augmentation of Local and National Healthcare Facilities headed by Sadain.

Also present during the turnover of the facilities were LCP Dr. Gloanne Adolor of management services, Dr. Antonio Ramos of administrative services and members of DPWH Task Force Bureau of Maintenance director Ernesto Gregorio Jr., Bureau of Design director Aristarco Doroy, Bureau of Construction director Eric Ayapana and assistant director Edgardo Garces.

The cluster dormitory is made of modular components fabricated to assemble 16 rooms with the middle space intended for the living room.

Each of the 16 air-conditioned rooms is equipped with double-decker beds for two persons with toilet and bath with water heater.

Common dining and a separate area for laundry and kitchen with available appliances were also set up within the dormitories.