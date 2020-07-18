PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Undated photo shows real time-polymerase chain reaction test kits developed by UP scientists.
AFP/Maria Tan/File
Senators to DOH: Use cheaper Filipino-made COVID-19 test kits instead of imported brands
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2020 - 12:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Opposition senators on Saturday said that in order to increase COVID-19 testing capacity in the country, the government needs to use lower-cost and locally-produced test kits developed by the University of the Philippines National Institutes of Health instead of relying on imported brands.

"The country is ramping up COVID-19 testing, but locally manufactured, world-class P1,320 PCR test kits are gathering dust in laboratories due to the inaction of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III,” minority senators Franklin Drilon, Risa Hontiveros and Kiko Pangilinan said in a joint statement Saturday.

The Filipino-made test kits funded by the Department of Science and Technology are cheaper compared to Chinese and Korean test kits which cost more than double, between P4,000 and P8,000.

“The savings that could be generated from this kit are crucial in augmenting our COVID-19 response especially at a time when resources are scarce,” read the statement.

The senators cited an interim report indicating that the UP-developed test kits rank among the world's best and perform even better than some of the imported kits in terms of sensitivity, specificity and confidence interval.

“What seems to be holding Secretary Duque and the DOH back from giving the go-signal for the use and mass production of this Filipino-made, quality yet less expensive test kit? May kumikita ba sa mas mahal na imported test kit?”

Last Friday, the Health department said that the UP-developed test kits would be rolled out soon after the defect which caused their recall back in May had already been resolved.

The said kits have since secured special certification from the Food and Drug Adminstration, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Related: DOH: Defect of UP-made COVID-19 test kits resolved

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH FRANKLIN DRILON KIKO PANGILINAN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RISA HONTIVEROS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lagundi being tested vs COVID-19
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 13 hours ago
The University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital clinical trials on lagundi as treatment for coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines is already emerging from lockdowns, but Filipinos still don't know Duterte's approval ratings
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 18 hours ago
Over two quarters have passed but the latest satisfaction ratings of President Rodrigo Duterte are yet to be released by popular...
Headlines
fbfb
Foreign visitors with long-term visas allowed to reenter Philippines by August
1 day ago
The Philippines is lifting its temporary travel ban on arriving foreign nationals with longer-term visas starting August...
Headlines
fbfb
Foreigners with long-term visas can enter Philippines
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
Starting next month, foreign nationals with existing long-term visas especially permanent residents will be allowed entry...
Headlines
fbfb
CA’s Baltazar-Padilla named to Supreme Court
By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
Court of Appeals Associate Justice Priscilla Baltazar-Padilla yesterday took her oath of office as associate justice of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
DepEd expects more students to enroll
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Despite the end of the 45-day enrollment period in public schools last Wednesday, the Department of Education (DepEd) still...
Headlines
fbfb
19 hours ago
Hontiveros to government: You dismantled the lives of ordinary workers, not oligarchs
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 19 hours ago
Hontiveros pointed out that it is not just the workers of ABS-CBN who stand to lose their livelihood as a result of the House...
Headlines
fbfb
20 hours ago
Government considering providing free masks to poor FIlipinos — Leachon
20 hours ago
"We think the poor don't behave but if they can't even buy food, what more masks? They want to wear masks, we have to provide...
Headlines
fbfb
21 hours ago
Philippines logs 1,841 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 63,001
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 21 hours ago
(Update 1, 5:04 p.m.) Metro Manila will continue to be on general community quarantine until July 31. Meanwhile, Cebu...
Headlines
fbfb
21 hours ago
DOJ: Anti-terrorism law takes effect on July 18
21 hours ago
(Updated, 5:27 p.m.) In a statement, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra corrected its earlier announcement that the law...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with