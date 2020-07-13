PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Members of people's alliance Sanlakas filed a Petition for Certiorari against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.
JUCRA pool photo
Citing previous experience of abuse, Sanlakas asks SC to void part of anti-terrorism law
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2020 - 3:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Progressive group Sanlakas on Monday assailed the constitutionality of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, the eighth legal challenge that the contentious new law is facing before the Supreme Court.

Sanlakas, a multi-sectoral people’s alliance and party-list organization, filed a Petition for Certiorari on Monday. The group specifically asked the SC to strike down Section 4 of Republic Act 11479 — the provision that defines terrorism — as null and void for violating the Constitution.

They also prayed for the issuance of a temporary restraining order against the cited provision of the law, which is due to come into force this weekend.

Sanlakas joins other petitioners,  including Framers of the Constitution, lawmakers and trade unionists in challenging the anti-terrorism law before the highest court in the land.

‘Subjective features’ up to law enforcers’ perception

The group anchored their petition on the Sec. 4 of the law, which they said should be struck down following the void-for-vagueness principle.’

Section 4(e) of the Senate bill defines “Terrorism,”  and part of the section part reads: “That, terrorism is defined in this Section shall not include advocacy, protest, dissent, stoppage of work, industrial or mass action and other similar exercises of civil and political rights.”

However, the same section says that this only applies if those activities “are not intended to cause death or serious physical harm to a person, to endanger a person’s life, or to create a serious risk to public safety.”

Taken together, “this creates the dangerous situation where the very acts protected and guaranteed by the 1987 Constitution can actually be, as applied on the ground, interpreted or assumed—due to the vagueness of the subjective feature—by the police and military operatives to be the crime of terrorism,” Sanlakas said.

They added that due to the “subjective features” of the law, the perception of the police or military of the law would prevail.

“It is a fact of our life, based on long actual experience, that the police and military agents of the State have so frequently abused and misused their armed authority especially when it comes to their dealings with workers in the picket lines, urban poor community dwellers in demolition sites, farmers demanding land ownership, and demonstrating students,” Sanlakas stressed.

Under the new law, security personnel may be authorized by the Anti-Terrorism Council—another provision that law experts flagged—to detain a person suspected of committing terrorism for 14 days, extendible by another ten days, before bringing him to judicial authority.

The Anti-Terrorism Council is composed of Cabinet officials, some of whom have history of red-tagging members of human rights groups, lawyers, journalists and even party-lists.

Sanlakas added that advocacy or protest is driven by collective intent. A stoppage of work, for example, is meant to seek better work conditions. Such activities “are precisely intended to bring about a desired result, including the change or reform of government policies, decisions and actuations.”

“How can these Constitutionally protected and guaranteed acts now be dragged and considered as crimes of terrorism if accompanied by intent and purpose which are vague, not clearly defined, bereft of standards, and susceptible to the self-serving and gratuitous interpretations of police and military enforcers?” Sanlakas added in their petition.

The Supreme Court last week consolidated the first four petitions filed in relation to the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. It gave the government officials named as respondents in the pleas ten days to file their comment.

Since last week’s en banc session, three more petitions were filed. Many other groups, including one with retired SC Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, said they will challenge the law once it becomes implemented.

ANTI-TERRORISM BILL ANTI-TERRORISM LAW SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cayetano: We were fair to ABS-CBN
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Amid the flak, Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano yesterday called on the general public to be more circumspect in their opinion...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
8 hours ago
Headlines
IATF: MGCQ in Metro possible
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila may be eased if local governments can act swiftly to contain coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo to Roque: Lawmakers should represent views of constituents
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday disagreed with presidential spokesman Harry Roque that the junking of ABS-CBN’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Signal No. 1 still up over 3 areas in Cagayan Valley due to ‘Carina’
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
(Updated) The tropical depression was given a local name “Carina”—the third tropical cyclone for 2020.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
24 minutes ago
DOH: Home quarantine not discouraged but rules must be followed
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 24 minutes ago
The health official issued the clarification after Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that the government is discouraging...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Baguio City Mayor Magalong now also 'contact tracing czar'
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Magalong, former chief of the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, has been lauded for spearheading an enhanced...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Live updates: Tropical Depression Carina
3 hours ago
Follow our updates on "Carina" here.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
More than 500 media workers slam House's killing of ABS-CBN franchise bid
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
“One media outfit shut down because of the whims and trivialities of those in power is one too many, especially at a...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
San Lazaro Hospital management defends itself amid complaints from nurses
4 hours ago
"We acknowledged with utmost importance the dedication of our nursing staff all through the years of facing several outbreaks...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with