Baguio’s Roxanne Allison Baeyens reacts as she is announced the winner of the Miss Philippines Earth 2020 beauty pageant yesterday.
Images taken from Baeyens’ Instagram account and the Miss Philippines Earth Facebook page
Baguio bet wins in first virtual Miss Philippines Earth
Charmie Joy Pagulong (The Philippine Star) - July 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A 23-year-old artist from Baguio City has won the Miss Philippines Earth 2020 title in the first ever virtual pageant coronation.

Roxanne Allison Baeyens bested 32 other contestants during the Grand Coronation telecast over GMA Network yesterday and video streamed on Miss Philippines Earth’s Facebook page.

The beauty pageant’s theme for this year was “Eco Angel.”

Baeyens’ environmental advocacy is urban gardening, which she chose “because the cities are no longer green and we have to start making changes and start planting,” according to her profile.

She will represent the Philippines in the international edition of Miss Earth 2020.

Baeyens succeeded Miss Philippines Earth 2019 television host Janelle Lazo Tee of Pasig City.

Four contestants who also bagged other titles were Patrixia Santos from Daraga, Albay as Miss Earth Philippines Air; Gianna Llanes from Mandaluyong City (Miss Earth Philippines Water); Shane Tormes from Atimonan, Quezon (Miss Earth Philippines Fire); Ilyssa Marie Mendoza from the Filipino community of Melbourne, Australia (Miss Earth Philippines Eco-Tourism).

Early this year, Lorraine Schuck, executive vice president of Carousel Productions, which organized the pageant, announced that they will hold a virtual presentation of this year’s competition due to the threat brought by the coronavirus disease 2019.

The organization held its competition via Facebook Live. It started its pre-pageant virtual presentation last May with the dance talent competition.

The virtual long gown competition, beach wear competition, and beauty of face prejudging round as well as the virtual sports wear competition were presented through live streaming.

The Philippines currently holds four Miss Earth titles: Karen Ibasco (2017); Angelia Ong (2015); Jamie Herrell (2014) and Karla Henry (2008).

