Coast Guard readies charges vs Chinese vessel in Mindoro collision

MANILA, Philippines — As the investigation into the collision between a Chinese cargo vessel and a Philippine fishing boat draws to a close, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is preparing charges against the offending vessel.
Vice Adm. George Ursabia Jr., commandant of the PCG, said the investigation on the crew members of Hong Kong-flagged MV Vienna Woods is finished and lawyers are getting sworn statements from the mariners who responded to the incident.
"We are now building up pieces of evidence to file criminal charges against MV Vienna Wood," Ursabia said in an interview with radio dzBB, adding that the statements from the mariners will also be included.
The PCG chief stressed that MV Vienna Woods is a large vessel and the standard operating procedure for mariners is to keep a safe distance, in this case FV Liberty 5, in case of a maritime accident.
"If the larger vessel will not go away, there is a big chance that it will hit the smaller vessel," Ursabia said in Filipino.
Initial investigation found that the Chinese vessel did not deploy a smaller rescue boat due to unfavorable sea conditions at the time. The collision off the coast of Occidental Mindoro occurred at around 10:40 p.m. on June 27 while the offending vessel sent a distress call through email to the coast guard about three hours after the incident.
According to the coast guard, MV Vienna Wood prioritized proper navigation as there were other smaller vessels in the area.
Ursabia also clarified that the Chinese bulk carrier did not commit hit-and-run, contrary to claims of some critics, as it stayed in the vicinity after the collision with FV Liberty 5.
"MV Vienna Wood did not commit hit-and-run. They went away to achieve a safe distance. After that, they noticed that there are seven vessels that responded to the capsized vessel," Ursabia said.
MV Vienna Wood reportedly detected FV Liberty 5 and another fishing vessel. The collision with the Philippine fishing boat happened when the Chinese ship maneuvered to avoid it but they were too late, according to the PCG chief.
Shift to search and retrieval operations
After three days of search and rescue operations for the 12 missing fishermen and two passengers aboard the fishing boat, the PCG will be shifting to search and retrieval operations.
The coast guard earlier said the 14 missing Filipinos might have been trapped under the boat when it capsized due to the impact from the Chinese vessel.
Ursabia told radio dzBB that the shift to search and retrieval operations is usually done after three full days without any sign of life.
"But we are not losing hope. Miracle is reality. There is a possibility that they are still alive," Ursabia said in a mix of English and Filipino.
The coast guard will be conducting search and retrieval operations for the next two days and they will decide by Sunday whether to extend or terminate the operation.
The PCG, along with the PCG Auxiliary, stands ready to provide assistance to the families of the missing fishermen, Ursabia said.
The Philippine Coast Guard deploys two aerial assets for aerial search at the vicinity waters of Occidental Mindoro for 14 missing Filipinos.
The coast guard activates the mission to rescue 12 missing fishermen and two passengers aboard fishing vessel FV Liberty 5, which collided with Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship MV Vienna Wood early Sunday.
"MV Vienna Wood departed from Subic, Zambales going to Australia, while FV Liberty 5 departed from Cagayan de Tawi-Tawi going to Navotas Fish Port, Metro Manila when the maritime incident occurred," the PCG says.
Vice Admiral Georga Ursabia Jr., commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard, says they are now "building up pieces of evidence" to file criminal charges against Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel MV Vienna Wood.
"The investigation on the crew members of MV Vienna Wood is now finished. Our lawyers in Mindoro are now getting sworn statements from the fishermen who responded," Ursabia says in an interview with radio dzBB.
After three days, the coast guard has concluded its search and rescue operations and will be shifting to search and retrieval operations.
The Philippine Coast Guard says the 14 missing fishermen and passengers of FV Liberty 5 might have been trapped under the capsized fishing boat.
The coast guard says he depth of the vicinity waters is approximately 2,000 meters while technical divers may only reach 100 meters depth. Search and rescue operations of BRP Boracay, BRP Malapascua and MCS 3009 are still ongoing.
"We are currently waiting for updates from our deployed teas. We are also coordinating with PCG Station - Batangas to provide more details," the coast guard says in a message to reporters.
Fisherfolk group Pamalakaya says the initial report of the Philippine Coast Guard is enough to sue Hong Kong-flagged MV Vienna Wood.
Initial report from the coast guard revealed that the Chinese cargo vessel did not make any effort to rescue the 12 fishermen and two passengers who went missing after the boat collision.
"The PCG report says it all; despite the ship being in compliant with the navigational standards and capable of rescuing the 14 fishing crews, they left the helpless fishers to uncertainties," Pamalakaya national chair Fernando Hicap says.
Vice Admiral George Ursabia Jr., commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), says initial investigation showed that poor visibility in the area and poor sea condition due to strong southwest monsoon or habagat caused the maritime incident between MV Vienna Wood and FV Liberty 5.
The PCG, however, is also looking into other factors such as incompetence of the crew of the offending vessel, especially the one on watch at the time.
According to Ursabia, MV Vienna Wood stopped and remained in the area after the collision but did nit deploy a small boat to provide assistance to the 14 Filipinos aboard the capsized fishing boat.
Fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) call for justice for the 12 Filipino fishermen and two passengers after a Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel collided into their fishing vessel early Sunday.
Pamalakaya condemned the collision in the country's territorial waters, comparing the incident to the ramming and sinking of fishing boat Gem-Ver by a Chinese vessel near Recto Bank last year.
"We call on the authorities to expedite the search and rescue operations for the missing fishing crew and as much as possible, must be returned to their families safe. Moreover, the Chinese cargo ship should be held accountable for endangering the lives of our fisherfolks," Pamalakaya says in a statement.
