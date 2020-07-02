DILG: More than 15,000 detainees released since March 17

MANILA, Philippines — More than 15,000 detainees have been released from facilities under the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology since community quarantine protocols were imposed, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Thursday.

The DILG said 15,322 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) were released from March 17 to June 22. Majority of them are “elderly and those who committed light or bailable offenses,” it added.

Broken down, 5,910 are from Metro Manila; 1,557 from Calabarzon; 1,487 from Central Visayas; 1,041 from Central Luzon; 897 from Zamboanga Peninsula; 762 from Northern Mindanao and the rest are from other regions.

Penal and detention facilities across the country are known to be overcrowded, where social distancing and proper hygiene—practices meant to deter spread of the novel coronavirus—are practically impossible for inmates.

BJMP operates jails and holds jurisdiction over people awaiting or undergoing investigation or trial, those waiting to be transferred to Bureau of Corrections-run penitentiaries, and over "violent mentally ill person who endangers themselves."

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said 1,312 of the more than 15,000 releases were in compliance with new Supreme Court guidelines to decongest the jails.

Since the lockdown, the SC released circulars that resulted in releases from detention facilities. These include reducing bail and recognizance for indigent PDLs and reiteration of guidelines on release of qualified inmates.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año also said that the BJMP set up COVID-19 isolation centers in regions, manned by medical staff from the Department of Health and local government units’ health teams. They are also utilizing Telemedicine, a medical consultation program through technology.

DILG said six Ligtas COVID-19 center, which has a total of 918-bed capacity, have been established in Quezon City, San Fernando City, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Pagbilao in Quezon province and Zamboanga City.

COVID-19 cases in BJMP

As of July 2, the BJMP identified 783 confirmed COVID-19 cases among its detainees, while 135 of its personnel have also contracted the coronavirus.

Año said that 549 of the PDLs have since recovered from COVID-19, and 90 from the bureau staff have also survived the disease.

The statement did not give an update on fatality among detainees and staff, but according to its June 11 data release, six inmates have died while no death was reported among its personnel.

The DILG chief also assured that they are focusing on situation of BJMP facilities nationwide.

The BJMP has also rolled out its e-Dalaw program or electronic visitation for its inmates while jails remain on lockdown.