PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This screengrab is from the June 30, 2020 press briefing by presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.
PTV, screen grab
'We have everything we need': Palace says no need to rush 'Bayanihan' 2
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2020 - 6:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — There is no need to rush the passage of a bill to revive and extend the Bayanihan Act as the government still has enough resources to respond to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the executive branch has not requested the holding of special sessions to pass the Bayanihan Act extension because the measure can be tackled when Congress resumes sessions.

"There is no need to rush because we already have everything we need for COVID-19...It does not have to happen overnight. I hope it happens soon, but for now, we do not have a request for a special session," Roque said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

"It seems that Bayanihan II can be discussed during the regular congress because after all, (the) State of the Nation (Address) is just around the corner in July," he added.

Congress adjourned last month without passing the bill extending the Bayanihan Act, a law that granted President Rodrigo Duterte additional powers to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. The bill, which allowed the president to realign funds to support pandemic-related measures, expired last June 25.

Roque previously said members of the economic team are working with lawmakers to thresh out a proposal to fund a stimulus package to revive the pandemic-battered economy.

"We are making sure that we have enough funds for the stimulus package. The position of (Finance) Secretary (Carlos) Dominguez is we can only afford up to P140 billion. I think that will be realized," the Palace spokesman said.

Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado previously said the executive branch cannot request a supplemental budget because the country does not have new revenue sources and excess tax collections.

State revenues have taken a hit because of quarantine restrictions that forced thousands of businesses to close shop. The combined collections of the internal revenue and customs bureaus from January to May decreased to P874.91 billion, 24.83 percent short of what was collected in the same period last year.

BAYANIHAN TO HEAL AS ONE ACT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chinese ship's distress call came 3 hours after boat collision — coast guard
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
An official report from the coast guard indicated that the collision happened at around 10:20 p.m. on June 27 while the command...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines projected to hit 60,000 by end-July
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Currently, the coronavirus pandemic has so far sickened 36,438 people in the Philippines. Of the figure, 1,255 have died while...
Headlines
fbfb
NTC: ABS-CBN to cease Channel 43, TV Plus operations before day ends
1 day ago
"In the past, the NTC has permitted other companies whose franchises have expired and were currently being deliberated to...
Headlines
fbfb
At least 122 children killed in government’s drug war — report
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
In a report released ahead of the three-week session of the UN Human Rights Council, World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT)...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
1 day ago
Headlines
Latest
21 minutes ago
Only 15% financial aid to LGUs for COVID-19 efforts liquidated
By Alexis Romero | 21 minutes ago
Only about 15 percent of funds given to local government units to support their measures against the coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
46 minutes ago
Government ‘quite late’ in implementing contact tracing infra — Leachon
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 46 minutes ago
At a forum hosted by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines, Dr. Tony Leachon said "contact tracing infrastructure...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippines to UN rights council: Panel to look into deaths in anti-drug operations
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Philippine government has created an inter-agency panel to investigate killings under the Duterte administration’s...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
'Grave violations': Bachelet presents report on Philippines to UN rights council
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
“Findings of the report were very serious. Law and policies countering national security threats and illegal drugs have...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
COVID-19 task force OKs economic team's proposal, expansion of COVID-19 testing
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The government's pandemic task force has approved the economic team's recommendations to further open up the economy, including...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with