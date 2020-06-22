PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The number of repatriated migrant workers continue to rise.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, file
Duterte report: Up to 100,000 OFWs may be repatriated due to pandemic
(Philstar.com) - June 22, 2020 - 9:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace is expecting that the number of repatriated migrant Filipinos due to the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic would reach 100,000 in the coming months.

In his 13th report to Congress on the implementation of the 'Bayanihan' Law, President Rodrigo Duterte said that there are nearly 29,963 seafarers who are expected to be sent home, while the foreign service posts of the Department of Foreign Affairs reported that another 17,830 land-based OFWs have signified their intent to be repatriated.

"Barring any complications, this would bring the total number of repatriates to 93,675," Duterte also said.

But the chief executive said that due to the continuing impact of the coronavirus, “the number of repatriated Filipinos could reach 100,000 or even higher in the coming months.”

The STAR reported on June 1 that the labor department said the Middle East accounts for most stranded OFWs with 83,483, while 12,050 are in Europe and the Americas, and 3,082 are in nearby Asian countries.

Long waits at quarantine facilities

The returning migrant workers previously posed a challenge to the government, as the OFWs reported being stranded — beyond the two-week mandatory quarantine period — in isolation facilities across Metro Manila waiting for the clearances.

It was not until Duterte ordered that all OFWs stuck in quarantine facilities should be sent home that the government ferried home, in a matter of days, 25,022 OFWs stranded in Metro Manila.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said last week that data from the labor department showed that a total of 50,105 Overseas Filipino Workers have been transported back to the home provinces as of June 15.

The Department of Labor and Employment also distributed P1.44 billion to about 139,000 OFWs through its Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong program.  — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Alexis Romero, Mayen Jamaylin

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OFWS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines adds 630 more COVID-19 cases, total now at 30,682
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Worldwide, COVID-19 has already infected 8.92 million people and has killed more than 467,000 people since it first emerged...
Headlines
fbfb
Criticism over verdicts may 'erode faith in justice system', judges' group warns
8 hours ago
In a statement, the Philippine Judges Association said the Philippine judiciary has been receiving “virulent”...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI begins probe into rape threat vs Frankie Pangilinan
11 hours ago
Victor Lorenzo, NBI cybercrime division chief, said the bureau’s officer-in-charge Eric Distor has given the directive...
Headlines
fbfb
Motorcycle back-riding eyed only for private use — DOTr
By Richmond Mercurio | 23 hours ago
The resumption of motorcycle taxi services such as Angkas is not yet on the horizon, as only motorcycle back-riding for private...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
16 hours ago
Headlines
Latest
39 minutes ago
Duterte: DENR chief Cimatu to oversee Cebu City COVID-19 response
39 minutes ago
Duterte said he is sending Cimatu to Cebu to head an “adjunct” agency to the Inter-Agency Task Force of Emerging...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Palace: Government to study letting more foreign workers in for flagship projects
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
"It is now being discussed. This was brought up by Secretary Meynard (Guevarra) of DOJ (Department of Justice) last Friday,"...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Agencies to submit input on anti-terror bill this week — Roque
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
"I don't know if the president has read the whole bill, we are still waiting for input [from his other advisers]," Roque said...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Magnitude 5.0 quake jolts Ilocos Sur
4 hours ago
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was recorded around Ilocos Sur on Monday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Palace doubts anybody wants Duque's post as DOH chief
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
On Sunday, Sen. Richard Gordon claimed that "many" are interested in the position of Duque but did not elaborate.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with