This undated file photo shows OFWs at an airport
The STAR/Rudy Santos, File
Envoy doubts videos of Saudi Arabia OFWs looking for food in garbage
(Philstar.com) - June 21, 2020 - 9:50am

MANILA, Philippines — Overseas Filipino workers filmed rummaging through garbage for food may only have been capitalizing on shock value to catch viewers' attention, a Philippine envoy said over the weekend. 

Videos that have made the rounds on social media showed Filipinos displaced by the coronavirus going through trash to find food and appealing to authorities to bring them home. 

Responding to the viral posts, Adnan Alonto, Philippine ambassador to Saudi Arabia, suggested that the videos may have been recorded to garner sympathy for the OFWs, writing: "If reports reaching me are true, I’m disappointed with some of our people who have resorted to theatrics to catch attention."

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office has said it had documented up to 26,000 displaced OFWs from Saudi Arabia. 

READ: 23,000 Pinoys displaced in Saudi

The Filipinos in one video also said that they had not been paid by their employer in months.

"Fact is food assistance was given. Mamulot ng basura? (Picking up trash?) C’mon!" Alonto added.

Another video circulating online also showed a separate group of OFWs doing the same, saying their contracts were terminated due to the outbreak of the new pathogen. They also claimed that government officials back home had done nothing to assist them in their plight. 

In an earlier tweet, Alonto said that the embassy was already working on repatriating the Philippine nationals with the offices concerned.

"We hope this gets to the Philippine government so they can help us get home. We're struggling here, we've been jobless for three months. Please help us get home," the OFWs said in the video. — Franco Luna

