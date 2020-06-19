Netizens mistake lightning for Taal Volcano activity

MANILA, Philippines — A thunderstorm in Batangas caused some nearby residents to fear that lightning might be originating from Taal Volcano.

State weather bureau PAGASA on Thursday night issued a thunderstorm advisory forecasting moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds over Metro Manila, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Cavite.

However, some netizens saw lightning and thought it might be originating from the volcano, which spew ashes earlier this year and displaced residents within its danger zone.

Kidlat na walang sounds sa Taal Volcano. Grabe non stop syaa up to now. Lightning ???? ???? #taalvolcano #taal pic.twitter.com/G7v92Md9cA — Kaye Kinney (@karyzza) June 18, 2020

These fears were quickly disputed by other twitter users:

You will notice that “TAAL” is one of the trending topic today in the Philippines. Please! Tigilan niyo ang Fake news, lightning or thunder is not made of TAAL. There’s no taal eruption. Dahil lang po yun sa heavy rain. Hindi nag mula sa taal ang kidlat! — Janno ???? (@jannoaninao62) June 18, 2020

"You will notice that 'TAAL' is one of the trending topic[s] tody in the Philippine. Please! Stop the fake news, lightning or thunder [is not originating from TAAL.] There's no taal eruption. This is due to the heavy rain," one netizen said.

State seismology bureau Phivolcs did not report any volcanic activity that had to do with lightning on Thursday night.

However, the bureau on Friday said it recorded 10 volcanic earthquakes in Taal within the last 24 hour period which were "associated mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice."

Phivolcs has kept Alert Level 1 hoisted over Taal Volcano, where sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsion of volcanic gas may occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island (TVI).

It has also strictly prohibited entry to TVI.

Local government units, residents and pilots flying near the area are encouraged by the bureau to take necessary precautions.

Taal erupted on January 13, unleashing kilometers-high ash column and lava fountain. The restive activity led to the evacuation of thousands living on the volcano island and high-risk areas and destruction of houses and establishments in Batangas.