In this June 15, 2020 photo, Rappler CEO Maria Ressa arrives at Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 46. With her is her lawyer Theodore Te.
Rappler/Lian Buan, pooled
'Travesty of justice': US senators slam cyber libel charges 'without merit' vs Ressa
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2020 - 11:58am

MANILA, Philippines — Three United States senators on Tuesday slammed the conviction of Rappler journalist and CEO Maria Ressa as an attack on fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of the press. 

In a joint statement, US senators Edward Markey (D-Mass.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) called Ressa's charges and subsequent arrest "an apparent effort to silence her," saying these were "without merit and an effort to intimidate voices that criticize policies and practices of the government."

Ressa was found guilty by a Manila court on Monday of cyber libel over a Rappler article published in 2012, months before the cybercrime law was passed. 

The Human Rights Watch in a separate statement called the verdict a "devastating blow to media freedom in the Philippines."

READ: Court convicts Rappler's Ressa on cyber libel | Fresh cybercrime ruling highlights old problem of criminal libel

“Maria Ressa and her colleagues have spoken truth to power through their vital work, and she has shown great courage as the government threatens Rappler, ABS-CBN, and other media organizations,” their statement read.

“‘Embrace your fear’ is her message to all those around the world inspired by her example. Today we must face our own fear: that one of the oldest democracies in Asia, a United States ally, is abandoning its commitment to fundamental freedoms including freedom of the press," it added. 

Earlier in January, the same senators introduced the bipartisan and now-adopted Senate Resolution 142 condemning the Philippine government for its continued detention of outspoken government critic Sen. Leila De Lima.

The same resolution condemned the "harassment, arrest, and unjustified judicial proceedings" against Ressa and called on the U.S. government to back human rights defenders and investigative journalists like her.

RELATED: US Senate passes resolution urging sanctions on De Lima jailers | Fact check: ocsin says no provision in US federal budget banning De Lima jailers

“This verdict is a travesty of justice, a retroactive and selective application of the law that sets dangerous precedents. It is shocking to see the Philippine government strain to extend its legal reach to target journalists while so many extrajudicial abuses cry out for investigation and prosecution," the senators said. 

“We call on the government to drop all politically motivated charges against Maria Ressa, Rappler, and journalists in the Philippines,” they added. 

"At the very least, the defendants must be afforded every opportunity to appeal this decision."

