PAGASA is calling on the public and government agencies to take precautionary measures against the impact of the rainy season.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
PAGASA announces official start of rainy season
(Philstar.com) - June 12, 2020 - 2:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau on Friday announced the onset of the rainy season.

In a statement, PAGASA said that the occurrence of scattered thunderstorms, Tropical Depression Butchoy and the southwest monsoon (habagat)  “satisfied the criteria of the start of the rainy season.”

The public may expect “scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms in the coming days, brought by habagat. PAGASA, however, said that dry periods or monsoon break may follow and this could last for several days to two weeks.

“PAGASA will continue to closely monitor the situation and updates/advisories shall be issued as appropriate. The public and all concerned agencies are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact of the rainy season,” the state weather bureau added.

The wet season also signals the typhoon season with more than 20 tropical cyclones visiting the Philippines annually.

“Butchoy” is the second tropical cyclone that entered the Philippine area of responsibility in 2020. It made two landfalls in the province of Quezon on Thursday.

As of Friday noon, PAGASA lifted all tropical cyclone wind signals as the weather disturbance continues to move away from Luzon.

“Butchoy” is forecasted to exit PAR on early morning Saturday, June 13. — Kristine Joy Patag

