This file photo shows former DFA Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr.
Geremy Pintolo
Former DFA chief Perfecto Yasay Jr. dies
(Philstar.com) - June 12, 2020 - 10:16am

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 11:18 a.m.) — Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. has passed away due to pneumonia. He was 73.

Yasay's death was confirmed by his wife Cecile on Friday.

“My husband, my partner, my best friend - left us today at 7:26 a.m. due to pneumonia caused by the recurrence of his cancer, not COVID," Cecile said.

"Jun Yasay, you are loved. We will miss you lots,” she added.

Yasay served as chair of Securities and Exchange Commission from 1995 to 2000. He was also a former executive of the now defunct Banco Filipino, which collapsed in 2011.

He previously ran for public office thrice — for senator in 2001 and 2004 and for vice president in 2010 — but lost. 

A close friend and former college room mate of President Rodrigo Duterte, Yasay was appointed as secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and led the Duterte administration's pivot to China and Russia whle moving away from the US, the Philippines' long-standing treaty ally.

Yasay's time as a government official was not without controversy.

He was the first member of Duterte's Cabinet to be removed by the bicameral Commission on Appointments after the powerful body found that he lied under oath and failed to fully disclose the status of his citizenship.

Last year, he was arrested for violating banking laws over his alleged involvement in an anomalous loan issued by Banco Filipino.

"He recommended me for my UN (United Nations) job. He hurt no one and helped everyone he could," Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr. said.

"He hurt no one and helped everyone he could. He did what many fighting tyranniny had to do: shield themselves with US law," Locsin added.

