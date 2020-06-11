PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Personnel from the Marikina City sanitation office disinfects a classroom at Sta. Elena High School following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city on March 9.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
DepEd communicating with donors to focus on students who don’t have gadgets
(Philstar.com) - June 11, 2020 - 11:49am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education said it is communicating with its partner donors to provide gadgets to students in disadvantaged communities as the country is set to implement a distance learning plan for the opening of classes in August.

DepEd earlier announced that face-to-face classes will be postponed until a vaccine for the new coronavirus disease becomes available. The agency will implement distance learning alternatives such as online classes, printed modules or learning through radio or television.

Briones said the agency’s partnership program is encouraging its partner donors to focus on “those who are in need.”

“When you introduce new ways of doing things, new technologies and or even expand existing available approaches, there are always equity consideration in countries like us where we have social differences,” DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said.

“We are looking into this. This is why we are communicating with our donors, both foreign as well as celebrities and private business so on, that if possible we should focus and concentrate on families who do not have these gadgets,” she added.

The education chief said donations can be coursed through the department’s external partnership office or her office. But she stressed that DepEd does not accept cash donations.

Sen. Nancy Binay suggested that mechanics on how and where to donate should be posted on DepEd’s Facebook page.

Latest data from the department showed nearly 10 million learners have so far enrolled in schools across the country more than a week since the month-long remote enrollment began.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers earlier sad that “millions of poor children in provinces will likely be left behind if classes will officially resume through distance learning.”

The office of Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday appealed to owners of old but functioning smartphones, tablet computers, laptops and desktop computers to donate them. These will be given to learners and educations.

The school year 2020 to 2021 was scheduled to formally open on August 24.

“All systems go for August 24... The teachers and local governments are going all out we’re going all out. We have August 24 in our mind,” Briones said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

