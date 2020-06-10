PHILSTAR VIDEOS
The Philippine flag is seen in this file photo
The STAR/Krizjohn Rosales, File
Pay rules for June 12, Independence Day
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2020 - 5:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment on Wednesday released an advisory on the payment of wages for Independence Day on Friday, once again allowing employers to indefinitely defer payment of holiday pay due to the local coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

The labor department said that "employers are allowed to defer payment of the holiday pay...until such time that the present emergency situation has been abated and the normal operations of the establishment is in place," according to Labor Advisory 22 dated Wednesday.

Meanwhile, establishments that have totally closed or ceased operation during the lockdown are exempted from providing holiday pay.

DOLE previously issued similar holiday pay deferral and exemption advisories on regular holidays falling under the COVID-19 crisis, including Labor Day.

The payment rules for June 12 are as follows.

Regular holiday rate for no work:

  • [(Basic wage + COLA) x 100%]

Regular holiday rate for the first eight hours:

  • [(Basic wage + COLA) x 200%]

Regular holiday rate for an excess of eight hours:

  • (Hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x number of hours worked)

Rest day and regular holiday rate for the first eight hours:

  • [(Basic wage + COLA) x 200%]  + [30% (Basic wage x 200%)]

Rest day and regular holiday rate for an excess of eight hours:

  • (Hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked)

