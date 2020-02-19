UP fights, DLSU slips in 'Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020'

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines climbed up the Times Higher Education's “Emerging Economies University Rankings” this year thanks to two of the country’s "Big Four" universities, the University of the Philippines and De La Salle University.

A total of 533 universities from 47 countries or regions — classified by the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE Group as “advanced emerging”, “secondary emerging” or “frontier” — are included in the ranking.

UP brought the Philippines to 70th place, improving its ranking of 87th last year.

The state university previously scored 166th in 2018 and was part of the 201st to 250th bracket in 2017, when the Philippines first entered the ranking.

DLSU, however, dropped by a hundred spots to the 351st-400th bracket from its 2019 ranking of 251st to 300th.

The same 13 performance indicators used in Times Higher Education's World University Rankings serve as the basis of the Emerging Economies University Rankings. only "recalibrated to reflect the development priorities of universities in emerging economies."

The indicators are grouped into five main clusters: teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

China leads pack

China led the ranking overall with 81 institutions in the ranking, including the four highest spots: Tsinghua University (1st), Peking University (2nd), Zhejiang University (3rd) and the University of Science and Technology of China (4th).

China also took seven out of the top 10 spots and about half of the top 30 universities.

The countries eligible in the Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020 are the following.

Advanced emerging: Brazil, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malaysia, Mexico, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey

Secondary emerging: Chile, China, Colombia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

Frontier: Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Botswana, Bulgaria, Côte d’Ivoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Ghana, Iceland, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Palestine, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Vietnam