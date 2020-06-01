COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
In this photo, police officers are being briefed before being deployed as Metro Manila shifts to general community quarantine on Monday, June 1.
The Star/ Edd Gumban
PNP unveils plan as Metro Manila shifts to GCQ
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2020 - 5:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday unveiled a plan to be implemented in all of its offices as Metro Manila shifts to a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ).

Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP chief,  in a virtual press conference today listed six key factors that “define the New Normal for the PNP.” 

Among the factors listed was the notable shift of previously in-person processes to online platforms such as social media and the added use of drones, CCTVs and body cameras. 

Gamboa added that additional funding was allocated for the procurement of "test kits, personal protective equipment (PPEs), collapsible tents, hospital beds, IT equipment, connectivity, and non-lethal police intervention equipment.” 

Other "new normal’" policies unveiled include the adherence to minimum health standards, work from home arrangements and compressed four-day workweeks, the integration of “health-related” learning in police courses, and adjustments to PNP offices and vehicles to minimize the risk of infection. 

Gamboa also announced 163 recoveries among the total 314 confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases among PNP personnel. 

He added that 109 of the 163 recovered cases have not yet completed the required quarantine period while the remaining 54 are completely recovered. 

Officials urged to abide by quarantine rules  

Business groups on Sunday said they were "appalled" by officials who were "violating with impunity" rules meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 while millions of Filipinos have been out of work and have had their movements restricted by the same rules.

The joint statement was signed by the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, FINEX Philippines, the Institute of Corporate Directors, the Institute for Solidarity in Asia, Judicial Reform Initiative, the Management Association of the Philippines and Makati Business Club. 

No officials were named in the statement although violations by public officials have been well documented and officially played down.

No less than the chief of the National Capital Region Police Office is facing charges for such violations. Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas and 18 other officers were widely condemned for a “mañanita” or birthday serenade held for the NCRPO chief on May 8.

The Internal Affairs Service (IAS) filed charges against them for violating the guidelines of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) which were in place at the time. 

In a recent statement, Sinas declared that he had moved on from the issue and urged the public to do the same. 

