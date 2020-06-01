Three candidates to top Coast Guard post named

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday identified the three candidates to take over its commandant post, following the retirement of Admiral Joel Garcia.

Admiral Garcia, Coast Guard commandant, retired on Monday after 35 years of service. President Rodrigo Duterte appointed him at the helm of PCG on October 2019.

In a statement, PCG said three of its senior flag officers have been recommended to become the 29th commandant of the PCG to Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade. They are:

Vice Admiral Leopoldo Laroya, current deputy commandant of the PCG and member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1988

Vice Admiral George Ursabia Jr, current commander of the PCG-Marine Environmental Protection Command and the Task Group Laban COVID-19 Water Cluster, and a member of the PMA Class of 1987

Read Admiral Jose William Isaga, acting Chief of Coast Guard Staff and the current commander of the PCG District Southwestern Mindanao in Zamboanga City, and a member of PMA Class of 1989

Tugade will recommend to Duterte who will be appointed to Garcia’s vacated post.

Garcia’s retirement comes as the PCG takes on various roles in the implementation of health protocols against the threat of COVID-19, and in helping the thousands of repatriated overseas Filipino workers due to the pandemic.

Members of the coast guard are helping the operations of the Pier 15 quarantine facility, the Palacio de Maynila Mega Swabbing Center, and the One-Stop-Shop for returning OFWs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Garcia ends 35 years of service

The coast guard also thanked Garcia for this "inspiring leadership."

PCG recalled that during Garcia’s service, the agency implemented the Safety, Security and Environmental Numbering (SSEN) System, “a database of 232,205 registered vessels in various port areas and waterways across the country.” The system helps in preventing the use of watercrafts in maritime infractions.

PCG also said that Garcia, “through the National Coast Watch Center, partnered with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency to advance the government’s efforts in safeguarding Philippine coastlines against illegal drug smuggling, transportation and transhipment.”

Under Garcia’s leadership, the Coast Guard said that its manpower rose to 17,000-strong at the end of May 2020. The construction of training centers in Masbate, Cagayan, Negros Occidental helped in increasing PCG’s manpower. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Evelyn Macairan