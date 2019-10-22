EXPLAINERS
Photo shows Vice Admiral Joel Garcia, who is appointed as the new commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard.
Philippine Coast Guard, Release
Duterte appoints Joel Garcia as new Coast Guard chief
(Philstar.com) - October 22, 2019 - 11:53am

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Vice Admiral Joel Garcia as the new commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard.

Garcia will assume the position on Thursday, replacing Coast Guard commandant Admiral Elson Hermogino, who is set to retire this week.  

The appointment paper of Garcia, current Coast Guard deputy commandant, was signed on Monday.

According to a release, Garcia commanded capital ships from the Navy and the Coast Guard, held key positions at the headquarters and led four Coast Guard districts, two functional commands and two major support commands.

“The command is very thankful to the president for choosing a visionary leader who cares for the welfare of his subordinates and is passionate in accomplishing PCG’s mandates,” Capt. Armando Balilo, Coast Guard spokesperson, said.

Garcia obtained his bachelor degree at the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy and a licensed master mariner.

Currently, he is the executive director of the National Coast Watch Center under the Office of the President and the chairperson of the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia.

