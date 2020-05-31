COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Duterte thanks Bahrain king for pardoning 16 Filipinos
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - May 31, 2020 - 7:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has thanked Bahrain King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa for granting pardon to 16 Filipinos and renewed his commitment to boost the ties between Manila and Manama.

Duterte views the royal pardon as a testament to the "abiding ties" between the Philippines and Bahrain and the "deep and strong relations" with the Bahraini king, a statement issued by the Office of the Presidential Protocol and Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs (OPAFA) said.

"His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa’s forgiveness paves the way for the release of these 16 Filipinos and their return to the Philippines in due course," the OPAFA statement read.

"This act of humanity by His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa provides renewed hope and an opportunity for our countrymen and women to build new lives," it added.

Two of the 16 Filipinos were granted pardon during the Eid’l Fitr, the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The president, the statement said, values his friendship with the Bahraini king and has vowed "to continue working closely to further deepen bilateral ties and
strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual benefit" between the two countries.

Duterte visited Bahrain in 2017 and witnessed the signing of $250 million worth of business deals.

