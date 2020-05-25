COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this photo taken on March 27, 2020, prison inmates lie to sleep at the crowded courtyard of the Quezon City jail in Manila
AFP/Manila Tan
Group calls for transparency in jail reports as coronavirus hits Philippine prisons
(Philstar.com) - May 25, 2020 - 11:51am

MANILA, Philippines — Government agencies should provide detailed reports on jail conditions as the coronavirus disease 2019 hits the country’s overcrowded prison facilities, an organization said Monday.

KAPATID, a support group formed by relatives and friends of political prisoners, stressed real-time reports on jail condition are critical in saving the lives of thousands of prisoners.

“To stem the spread of the virus, the government should holistically embrace in its efforts the most vulnerable in society, especially those imprisoned and suffering in congested jails, by transparently reporting prison deaths and other coronavirus-related information,” Fides Lim, KAPATID spokesperson, said.

The group made an appeal after Rappler reported that dozens of inmates at the New Bilibid Prison died of unclear causes without being tested for the coronavirus. The NBP, which houses some 28,000 inmates, only reported 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases and just one virus-related death, according to the report.

“Despite the advice of prison doctors, the dead inmates are rarely tested, which is the only way to identify the sources of infection and mitigate the spread of the contagion in jails,” Fides said.

Cramped conditions and poor hygiene and sanitation make prisons and jails one of the most dangerous places for the spread of the new coronavirus. According to the World Prison Brief database, the Philippines has the highest jail occupancy in the world.

“Prison agencies need to be transparent and tell the truth because the prison system and larger community are inextricably linked. You cannot protect one but ignore the other, nor come up with effective solutions by hiding real-time data about the actual state of the imprisoned population and the personnel that service them,” Lim said.

Speed up jail decongestion

KAPATID urged the government to fasttrack jail decongestion to protect the lives of prisoners.

It also called on the Supreme Court to heed the petition filed by 22 political prisoners and detainees who are elderly sick or pregnant in who sought for compassionate intervention and “exercise of equity jurisdiction” for their release on humanitarian grounds.

Last month, the Office of the Solicitor General asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the pettition saying congestion in detention facilities does not constitute a valid ground for the petitioners' release. 

“The issue of the inadequacy of the Philippine Prison System to meet the very high standard of international rules does not warrant the release of the prisoners,” the government's top lawyer said.

Last week, Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said the Board of Pardons and Parole reported that 117 PDLs have been confirmed eligible for parole. There are 424 other PDLs “deemed possibly eligible for parole” but are awaiting clearance from the National Bureau of Investigation.

The Department of Health on Sunday recorded 14,035 people in the Philippines, with 868 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte scouting for new DOH chief?
By Edith Regalado | 13 hours ago
President Duterte is reportedly scouting for somebody to replace Francisco Duque III as health secretary amid calls for his...
Headlines
fbfb
8 raped daily during quarantine – PNP
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
An average of eight people a day have fallen victim to sexual assault in the country during the community quarantine.
Headlines
fbfb
DOH readying raps vs people behind Fabunan antiviral injection
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Doctors selling and injecting people with the antiviral “Fabunan” vaccine may lose their medical license and face...
Headlines
fbfb
Union groups decry sabotage of ABS-CBN franchise renewal petition
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
The ABS-CBN Rank and File Employees’ Union and the ABS-CBN Supervisory Employees’ Union yesterday denounced what...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP braces for GCQ
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Police forces are bracing for more challenges in maintaining peace and order once Metro Manila and other areas transition...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
23 minutes ago
Palace claims target of 30,000 daily coronavirus tests met despite DOH data
23 minutes ago
Data from the DOH showed that only 8,179 samples were tested on May 20.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Life After Lockdown: Move to digital a huge trial for courtrooms, law enforcement agencies
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the world to adopt new ways of living and conducting business, but the reduced physical interactions...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Life After Lockdown: Limited operations for land transport as more Filipinos hit the road
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Commuters can expect long queues while waiting for their turn to board buses and trains with social distancing measures enforced...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
PNP waiting for formal complaints of sexual abuse by cops at quarantine checkpoints
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
“I strongly urge those unnamed sources to immediately report to the PNP and to file charges against suspected wron...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Weeks past 14-day quarantine, OFWs in facilities to be sent home
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said composite teams of OWWA and Philippine Coast Guard personnel will arrange daily trips...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with