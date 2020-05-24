COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Photo release shows the soon-to-be commissioned BRP Jose Rizal.
Release/Philippine Navy
Palace: Arrival of new warship a 'breakthrough' in upgrading Navy
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 24, 2020 - 2:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Sunday described the arrival of the country's first-ever guided missile frigate as "a breakthrough" in the Navy's efforts to enhance its capabilities.

The ship, which will be named BRP Jose Rizal, arrived in Subic, Zambales on Saturday after its five-day maiden voyage from Ulsan, South Korea.

The Navy has said the arrival of the vessel signals the realization of a modern navy that is capable of performing its territorial defense mandate.

"We consider this a breakthrough in the Philippine Navy’s transformation journey (and) our goal of building a strong and credible maritime force," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

"The arrival of the country’s most advanced warship, delivered during this administration, is a testament to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s commitment to modernize our armed forces. This forms part of the national leadership’s initiative to enhance the country’s defense capabilities to secure our seas against current threats," he added.

The soon-to-be-christened BRP Jose Rizal reached Philippine waters early morning of May 21. It was welcomed by the Naval Forces Northern Luzon through a meeting procedure participated in by three patrol boats off Bolinao, Pangasinan.

Another meeting procedure involving BRP Andres Bonifacio, an Augusta Westland 109 helicopter and a C-90 fixed wing aircraft was conducted off Sta. Cruz, Zambales.

The crew of the guided missile frigate will undergo a two-week quarantine in compliance with the coronavirus pandemic protocols set by the government.

The technical inspection and acceptance of the frigate will start after the quarantine period. An arrival and commissioning ceremony will be held on June 19, the birth anniversary of the national hero after whom the ship will be named.

