COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo release shows the soon-to-be commissioned BRP Jose Rizal.
Release/Philippine Navy
Navy’s first missile-capable warship arrives in Philippine waters
(Philstar.com) - May 24, 2020 - 11:10am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy’s very first missile-capable warship arrived in Subic, Zambales on Saturday after a five-day maiden voyage from Ulsan, South Korea, the Navy confirmed. 

Once it is officially commissioned to service, the Philippine Navy said in a statement issued Saturday evening, the FF-150 is set to be formally named BRP Jose Rizal.

Its commissioning ceremony is slated on June 19, the birthday of the ship’s namesake. 

The Navy, in its statement, tagged the arrival as “another major leap toward the fulfillment of the PNs thrust of having modern platforms and systems which provide opportunities for its personnel to develop modern mindsets and propel the whole organization into becoming a multi-capable naval force responsive to our maritime nation’s defense and development.”

This sentiment was echoed by Commodore Karl Decapia, commander of the Offshore Combat Force, who presided the ship's arrival, saying that the acquisition signaled "the realization of a modern navy" to fulfill the Navy's mandate of territorial defense. 

In a separate statement, Rear Adm. Loumer Bernabe, Philippine Fleet commander, said: "We are one with the Filipino people in expressing our profound gratitude in bringing pride and honor to the Philippine Navy and the AFP.”

"Our countrymen expect nothing less than the selfless and honorable service that we in the Fleet have sworn to uphold and protect. I enjoin everyone to sustain the momentum that you have gained and continue to aspire for competence and excellence" he added. 

While the ship is anchored, its sailing crew is also set to undergo a two-week quarantine in adherence to health protocols implemented by the health department to alleviate the spread of the novel coronavirus. — Franco Luna

PHILIPPINE NAVY PHILIPPINE NAVY PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
International flights at NAIA start tomorrow
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 days ago
For a month starting tomorrow, all inbound charter and commercial international flights to Manila will be able to land at...
Headlines
fbfb
Behind closed doors: COVID-19's hidden burden on families and how they cope
By Ratziel San Juan | 20 hours ago
Yeung said that inequality still figures in the family discussion, with shocks registering uneven effects on different h...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine to participate in 5 clinical trials for vaccine
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
As the Philippines starts to shift to the new normal after almost two months of lockdown, the Inter-Agency Task Force on the...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila council chair backs downgrade to GCQ
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez, also the concurrent chairman of the policy-making body Metro Manila Council, yesterday...
Headlines
fbfb
Marawi remains a problem – Robredo
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
On the third anniversary of the Marawi City siege, Vice President Leni Robredo called on concerned government agencies to...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
9 minutes ago
Online petition for ABS-CBN franchise gets 1M signatures in 24 hours
9 minutes ago
“We are among the thousands who are worried and will be affected if ABS-CBN shuts down. We all have families who depend...
Headlines
fbfb
19 minutes ago
Cancer survivor from the Philippines among COVID-19 deaths on NYT front page
19 minutes ago
Around the world, 5,401,612 have fallen sick to the pathogen, leading to 343,804 deaths since the virus was recorded in Wuhan,...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
No let up in ‘Tokhang’ even during lockdown
By Jamaica Jian Gacoscosim | 2 hours ago
On April 23, 2020, about 2 p.m. Auxilio Cafe, 35, stepped out of the Sierra Bullones municipal hall in Bohol to photocopy...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
‘Government winning war vs COVID’
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
The country is winning the war against the coronavirus disease 2019, according to the chief implementer of the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Next cash aid to include 5 million more households
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Around five million eligible households will be included in the second tranche of the Social Amelioration Program, bringing...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with