Navy’s first missile-capable warship arrives in Philippine waters

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy’s very first missile-capable warship arrived in Subic, Zambales on Saturday after a five-day maiden voyage from Ulsan, South Korea, the Navy confirmed.

Once it is officially commissioned to service, the Philippine Navy said in a statement issued Saturday evening, the FF-150 is set to be formally named BRP Jose Rizal.

Its commissioning ceremony is slated on June 19, the birthday of the ship’s namesake.

The Navy, in its statement, tagged the arrival as “another major leap toward the fulfillment of the PNs thrust of having modern platforms and systems which provide opportunities for its personnel to develop modern mindsets and propel the whole organization into becoming a multi-capable naval force responsive to our maritime nation’s defense and development.”

This sentiment was echoed by Commodore Karl Decapia, commander of the Offshore Combat Force, who presided the ship's arrival, saying that the acquisition signaled "the realization of a modern navy" to fulfill the Navy's mandate of territorial defense.

In a separate statement, Rear Adm. Loumer Bernabe, Philippine Fleet commander, said: "We are one with the Filipino people in expressing our profound gratitude in bringing pride and honor to the Philippine Navy and the AFP.”

"Our countrymen expect nothing less than the selfless and honorable service that we in the Fleet have sworn to uphold and protect. I enjoin everyone to sustain the momentum that you have gained and continue to aspire for competence and excellence" he added.

While the ship is anchored, its sailing crew is also set to undergo a two-week quarantine in adherence to health protocols implemented by the health department to alleviate the spread of the novel coronavirus. — Franco Luna