NCMF enjoins Muslim community for 'Eid'l Fitr prayers at home'

MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos enjoined their brothers and sisters to observe Eid’l Fitr in their own homes, following quarantine protocols enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NCMF Secretary Saidamen Pangarungan issued an advisory on Thursday, outlining guidelines for the celebration of Eid’l Fit’r, the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

In an advisory released Thursday, the NCMF said: “Eid'l Fitr prayers at home are earnestly enjoined."

“Those praying EID at home may tune into IBC TV 13 or 15 which will air an Eid Prayer and Khutba to be officiated by Dr. Julkipli Wadi at the U.P. Institute of Islamic Studies, Quezon City on Sunday, May 24 at [7:00-8:00] in the morning,” the advisory read.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared May 25 a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr or “festival of breaking the fast,” celebrated by Muslims for three days after the end of the month of fasting.

Guidelines on localities

Citing guidelines from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the NCMF issued the following protocols:

For areas under Enhanced Community Quarantine, holding any mass gatherings in public or private settings is prohibited.

For localities where a Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine, which include Metro Manila, the Commission reminded that mass gatherings are still prohibited, but maybe restricted to a maximum of five persons.

“Imams and other religious ministers are allowed to provide HOME religious services provided that proper health and safety protocols are observed.” it said.

In areas under General Community Quarantine, "minimum health and safety precautions, such as social distancing and wearing of masks, should be in place."

Religious gatherings should also have no more than 10 attendees.

The NCMF added: “Let us celebrate Eidl Fitr with supplications to Almighty Allah under the spirit of unity and solidarity with the Filipino people and the Muslim world in the fight against COVID-19, and obey our government authorities who are committed to the safety and wellbeing of our people in general.”

Coronavirus infections in the Philippines have soared to 13,221 confirmed cases. The Department of Health reported Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 survivors reached 2,932 while death toll is recorded at 842. — Kristine Joy Patag