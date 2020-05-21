COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A grocery store employee rides his newly-purchased bicycle on his way to work in Manila on May 20, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Medical experts say Philippines still experiencing first wave of COVID-19 cases
(Philstar.com) - May 21, 2020 - 11:04am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is still dealing with the first wave of coronavirus disease infections because the epidemic curve has not yet flattened, medical experts said Thursday refuting the health chief’s announcement that the country is now experiencing the second phase of the pandemic.

“This is just the first wave and we’re still in the continuum. We’ve never been able to downplay or flatten the curve,” infectious diseases expert Dr. Benjamin Co said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

Dr. Tony Leachon, adviser to the government’s COVID-19 task force, also said it is “counterintuitive” to relax restrictions on movement if the country is experiencing a second wave.

“Counterintuitive na ikaw ay nag-ease ng lockdown kung tayo ay nasa second wave. Kaya nga tayo nag-ease ng lockdown because nag-improve nang kaunti ang ibang barangays pero ‘yung ibang areas hindi pa,” Leachon said in an interview on DZMM Teleradyo.

He added that a second wave of the outbreak will be caused by importation of cases.

In a Senate hearing Wednesday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the second wave of COVID-19 infections has been here since March.

In justifying his claim, Duque classified the first COVID-19 “imported cases” in the Philippines in late January and early February as the “first wave” of infections even as during those months, the country has not been doing enough tests to detect more suspected cases of the novel disease.

These cases involved three Chinese tourists from virus ground zero Wuhan, one of whom eventually died of the disease. After those three, there was a month-long lull in cases before a sudden surge in March due to more testing.

Leachon said the first three cases in the Philippines are only “first index cases.”

“First few cases ‘yun dapat na ginamit mo para makapag-start ka na ng testing…That was the best time para makapag-testing,” he said.

Plateau

Duque on Wednesday repeatedly said that the country has “flattened the curve,” which according to him, refers to a scenario where new daily cases have “stabilized.” In the Philippines, that is 250 a day.

But the health chief’s definition of flattening the epidemic curve goes against those in other nations where flattening means a consistent decrease in daily cases.

“We remain in plateau,” Co said. “The good news is that we’ve had less deaths.”

The Philippines on Wednesday reported 279 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of infections in the country to 13,221 with 842 deaths.

Health department data presented at the Senate hearing showed the Philippines has a testing capacity of 11,000 a day, and has tested 0.1% of the population. Malacañang said it is targeting to test 1% to 2% of the population, similar with levels in South Korea and Taiwan that have put the pandemic under control.

Latest data showed that the number of individuals tested for the coronavirus stood at 207,823. A target of 30,000 tests per day has been set for the end-May, and 50,000 by end-June. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN fate now up to SC, says Drilon
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
With Congress adjourning sine die in six days, the fate of ABS-CBN and its 11,000 employees who face possible retrenchment...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte transfers SAP distribution to AFP, PNP
By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
The Duterte administration will no longer download aid funds to local government units and will instead tap state security...
Headlines
fbfb
Teen held over ‘threat’ vs Duterte
By Raymund Catindig | 11 hours ago
Authorities held a 19-year-old netizen who offered P200 million for the head of President Duterte in Barangay Abar 2, San...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque refuses call to apologize to CNN reporter after press briefing rant
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 hours ago
Despite maintaining his stance on the issue, Roque said that he has contacted the CNN Philippines correspondent.
Headlines
fbfb
Woman tops PNPA graduating class
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
A female cadet is this year’s topnotcher among graduates of the Philippine National Police Academy
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
DOT prepares domestic tourism protocols for after the quarantine
By Rosette Adel | 4 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Wednesday said it is already preparing for the reopening and revival of tourism in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
BI to digitize port arrival records
By Rudy Santos | 11 hours ago
Bureau of Immigration frontliners assigned at the different international airports and seaports are preparing to implement...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
DILG: Civil society groups behind Cha-cha campaign
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Department of the Interior and Local Government spokesman Jonathan Malaya clarified that the signature campaign for amendments...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Lockdown extension will result in closure of businesses — ECOP
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Employers Confederation of the Philippines warned that further extension of lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
DOH: Test kits sufficient
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) yesterday assured the public that the country has sufficient supply of test kits to check people...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with