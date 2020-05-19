Government aims to register 5 million in national ID system by yearend

MANILA, Philippines — The government aims to register five million household heads for the national ID system by yearend to make the distribution of aid more efficient.

In his eighth report to Congress on the government's coronavirus response, President Rodrigo Duterte said the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is fast-tracking the implementation of the ID system to improve future targeting and distribution of financial aid to poor and low-income households.

"Following prescribed health standards, PSA targets to safely register at least five million household heads from low-income households by December 2020," the President said.

The PSA seeks to open the registration process by October with 6,500 registration kits in 46 fixed registration centers and 1,170 mobile registration enters nationwide, Duterte added.

The agency will also work with the Land Bank of the Philippines to use 126 of the bank's branches as registration centers.

Last month, Duterte said the implementation of the national ID system would have hastened the distribution of assistance to sectors sidelined by the quarantine.

Duterte also reported that the Philippine Institute for Development Studies is drawing up the implementing rules of the Community-Based Monitoring System Act — a law that mandates the creation and maintenance of a system to collect and process data for planning and project tracking.

"The accelerated nationwide implementation of a community-based monitoring system shall allow the government to profile and identify households vulnerable to certain risks as well as qualified beneficiaries of targeted programs," the President said.

Duterte said the Bureau of Immigration and airline companies have also agreed to use digitized passenger arrival cards and forms integrated in the bureau's system prior to the arrival of flights in the country to strengthen contact tracing measures.