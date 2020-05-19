COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Duterte signed Republic Act 11055, the Philippine Identification System or National ID Law, in August 2018.
Philstar.com/Graphics by John Nicole Villamayor/File
Government aims to register 5 million in national ID system by yearend
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2020 - 7:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government aims to register five million household heads for the national ID system by yearend to make the distribution of aid more efficient.

In his eighth report to Congress on the government's coronavirus response, President Rodrigo Duterte said the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is fast-tracking the implementation of the ID system to improve future targeting and distribution of financial aid to poor and low-income households.

"Following prescribed health standards, PSA targets to safely register at least five million household heads from low-income households by December 2020," the President said.

The PSA seeks to open the registration process by October with 6,500 registration kits in 46 fixed registration centers and 1,170 mobile registration enters nationwide, Duterte added.

The agency will also work with the Land Bank of the Philippines to use 126 of the bank's branches as registration centers.

Last month, Duterte said the implementation of the national ID system would have hastened the distribution of assistance to sectors sidelined by the quarantine.

Duterte also reported that the Philippine Institute for Development Studies is drawing up the implementing rules of the Community-Based Monitoring System Act — a law that mandates the creation and maintenance of a system to collect and process data for planning and project tracking.

"The accelerated nationwide implementation of a community-based monitoring system shall allow the government to profile and identify households vulnerable to certain risks as well as qualified beneficiaries of targeted programs," the President said.  

Duterte said the Bureau of Immigration and airline companies have also agreed to use digitized passenger arrival cards and forms integrated in the bureau's system prior to the arrival of flights in the country to strengthen contact tracing measures.

BAYANIHAN ACT NATIONAL ID SYSTEM NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBI arrests internet personality Francis Leo Marcos
6 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested internet personality Francis Leo Marcos over violation of the optometry...
Headlines
fbfb
Calida declines to attend Senate hearing on ABS-CBN anew, cites 'sub judice'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
Solicitor General Jose Calida has again declined to attend the Senate hearing on ABS-CBN’s franchise, saying issues...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Escaped’ OFW found, tests positive for COVID-19
By Evelyn Macairan | 21 hours ago
An overseas Filipino worker, who escaped from a quarantine facility and was later found positive for coronavirus disease 2019,...
Headlines
fbfb
No halt order yet: NTC, House, Senate ordered to answer ABS-CBN plea to return on air
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
It remains unseen when can ABS-CBN return to air.
Headlines
fbfb
Gasoline prices up P1.25; diesel higher by 55¢
By Danessa Rivera | 21 hours ago
Oil companies are raising pump prices anew this week amid higher global prices as businesses reopen.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
6 minutes ago
Palace: Don't say 'mass testing', we can't test everybody
By Alexis Romero | 6 minutes ago
"The term should be 'expanded targeted testing’ okay? No country in the world tests all their citizens. So the term...
Headlines
fbfb
37 minutes ago
May 25 a regular holiday in observance of Eid'l Fitr
By Alexis Romero | 37 minutes ago
Eid'l Fitr or "festival of breaking the fast," is celebrated by the Muslim world for three days after the end of the month...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Recto calls attention to transpo woes as many return to work
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Kaya dapat pagdating sa government spending, attention and resources, hindi dapat nakikiangkas lang sa estribo ang transportasyon—dapat...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
'Provisional' ABS-CBN franchise proposal dropped; House to tackle bills on 25-year grant
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The House will tackle proposals for a 25-year legislative franchise—instead of the five-month provisional one that it...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Duterte: NEDA and local governments to work on 'new normal' recovery programs
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
"The approach shall be bottom-up, responsive to the needs of the community," President Duterte added.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with