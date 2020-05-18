COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
This photo taken March 23, 2020 shows the House of Representatives in a special session to tackle proposed measures to grant President Rodrigo Duterte with additional powers to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
The STAR/Felicer Santos
House recalls approval of ABS-CBN provisional franchise
(Philstar.com) - May 18, 2020 - 6:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives Monday recalled its approval on second readinf of a bill granting ABS-CBN a provisional franchise to operate until October 31, 2020 “unless sooner revoked or canceled,” effectively reopening the bill to amendments and debate.

“Due to request of our members who wish to make some interpellations and possible amendments on the bill—let me make this of record that, at any time, the House can approve this bill, House Bill No. 6732 on third reading. But because of the insistence of our colleagues to interpellate further on the matter, I move that we reconsider approval on second reading of House Bill No. 6732,” Rep. Sharky Palma (Zamboanga Sibugay, 1st District) said in his motion.

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano previously said that the House was aiming to pass his bill that would grant ABS-CBN a provisional franchise on third and final reading.

House members said that the purpose of the provisional franchise is to give Congress time to deliberate. 

Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte, Jr (Camarines Sur, 2nd District) said: "The reason we are reverting back is what we want to do in this Congress is be relevant, responsible, transparent and open. Due process and fairness is the main reason. All amendments are free to be heard and will be heard at this point in time. Approving them is for the body to decide."

"[National Telecommunications Commission] did not do its job. In this crisis, the government needs all the help it can get in reaching the millions of Filipinos. And ABS-CBN has a proven track record. We need to do everything in our power to prevent job losses. Extending its franchise ensures employment for 11,000 of our countrymen," House Minority Leader Bienvenido Abante (Manila, 6th District) said for his part. 

'Public service time' provision

Cayetano defended the public service time provision requiring ABS-CBN to allot 10% of its paid advertisement airtime to the government, going as far as saying that all franchises should have a similar provision and calling it an "equalizer provision [that would] be easier and more pragmatic for the government" to reach its audiences. 

He also argued that the provision would do little to affect the broadcast giant's income and stock market prices. 

"I'm hoping whatever our provision is, I am not making a stand at this point in time. I am for a hearing, let's listen to the allegations against them first," he said. 

"I was told it was there in the old franchises. If we do decide to give ABS[-CBN] a franchise for months or years, that should be there so management can work with the government to come up with implementing rules and guidelines," he added. 

Citing more than five other broadcast franchises without such provisions, Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro, 2nd District) held issue with the provision's constitutionality for being unequal in its enforcement of the law as it would result in other networks not having that obligation. 

He said that it would be much more practical to pass a general law for broadcasters instead of including it in every franchise. 

"It will be questionable. The previous franchises, there were no questions. We see there will really be unequal protection of the law. Other franchises are not required to give the 10-percent public service," he said. 

Alleged violations

Allegations including contractual obligations, violations of labor laws, foreign ownership, among others, were brought up once more at the hearing. 

Villafuerte highlighted that allegations against ABS-CBN will be comprehensively heard at the proper time during their respective committee deliberations.

A number of these issues had been addressed at a Senate hearing but not at the House of Representatives.

Rep. Eric Yap (ACT-CIS party-list) also said that the argument for the full 25-year franchise should be heard along with the alleged violations instead of the five-month provisional franchise pushed by Cayetano. 

For her part, Rep. Sol Aragones (Laguna, 3rd District) , a former ABS-CBN journalist, said that besides having 11,000 in its employ, ABS-CBN is a source of information and inspiration for countless Filipinos.

Cayetano has in the past expressed having personal grievances against the network and historically voted in favor of the president's decisions. — Franco Luna

