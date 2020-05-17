COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Agents of National Bureau Investigation, Dagupan office arrested public school teacher Ronnel Mas over his tweet offering P50 million as reward to anyone who could kill President Rodrigo Duterte.
National Bureau of Investigation Public Information Office
Media urged to be mindful of suspects' rights during interviews
(Philstar.com) - May 17, 2020 - 12:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Media should be careful that they do not inadvertently deprive suspects of their rights after prosecutors ruled that the invalid arrest of a teacher over a social media post was made valid because of an interview given to media, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said.

Prosecutors on Friday said that the defective warrantless arrest of public school teacher Ronnel Mas for tweeting that he was offering a reward to have President Rodrigo Duterte killed was "ultimately cured" by his admission in interviews that he posted the tweet. He also apologized for what he did.

 Arrests have to be based on warrants signed by a judge unless a person is seen committing a crime or attempting to commit a crime.

Law enforcement officers can also arrest a person without warrant "when an offense has just been committed and he has probable cause to believe, based on personal knowledge of facts or circumstances, that the person to be arrested has committed it."

According to the inquest resolution, "it is undeniable that the arrest of [Mas] made by the NBI-Dagupan operatives does not fall within the ambit of warrantless arrest contemplated by the law." Mas was indicted for Inciting to Sedition in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act anyway.

Lawyers, including law professor and former Supreme Court spokesperson Ted Te, have said that media interviews not done in the presence of counsel do not "cure" the fact that the arrest was done without a warrant.

"We leave it to legal experts to debate the legality of Mas' 'confession.' But we are concerned that media, by interviewing arrestees without their counsel present, may find themselves abetting possible miscarriages of justice," NUJP said.

In a social media post, Te said that media "should be sensitive to the court's warning that the 'presentation' of suspects to media without counsel might be a strategy to obtain an extrajudicial confession without counsel, which law enforcement would otherwise not be able to obtain."

The Philippine National Police in 2018 reminded its officers to stop presenting suspects to media because it violates their right to due process and the presumption of innocence. 

"It also subjects them to unwanted publicity that could besmirch their name and reputation, including that of their family," a National Police Commission memorandum in 2007 that the PNP cited in 2018 said.

That prohibition has since been set aside.

"Rules regarding the presentation of suspects, especially those against their identification before formal charges have been filed, have been propounded again and again, including by the Philippine National Police, most recently in June 2018," NUJP said in its statement on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, these rules have invariably been discarded and even the PNP regularly presents witnesses without counsel," it also said.

"We therefore appeal to news organizations to include in their reporting manuals rules against interviewing arrested persons unless their counsel are present and allow such interviews. As journalists, it is our duty not to cause, or minimize, harm." — Jonathan de Santos

CYBERCRIME PREVENTION ACT NATIONAL UNION OF JOURNALISTS OF THE PHILIPPINES RONNEL MAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Catholics reminded: Don’t forget donations
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
Just like any other institution affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, the Catholic Church is also experiencing...
Headlines
fbfb
Asian media unions denounce ABS-CBN shutdown, demand franchise renewal
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
The IFJ has relayed that these statements submitted this week are "just the first letters to Philippine ambassadors by its...
Headlines
fbfb
Respect House discretion on ABS-CBN franchise bill — Speaker
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has asked senators to respect the discretion and actions of the House of Representatives on the...
Headlines
fbfb
Higher pump prices seen
By Danessa Rivera | 15 hours ago
Another round of fuel price hikes is set this week as international prices continue to pick up on rising global demand with...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH deputizes medical grads as COVID-19 physicians
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday called on medical graduates to help in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Media urged to be mindful of suspects' rights during interviews
2 hours ago
"[W]e are concerned that media, by interviewing arrestees without their counsel present, may find themselves abetting possible...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Ambo heads north, leaves at least 2 dead
By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Typhoon Ambo yesterday moved north toward the West Philippine Sea, leaving two dead and bringing heavy damage to agriculture,...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
DepEd to implement safe back-to-school program
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The Department of Education has assured parents and other stakeholders that the safety of students is a priority when classes...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Task Force: Let wives cut your hair
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
Men who really want to have their hair cut should look to stylists very close to home: their wives.
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Courts to resume physical operations
By Robertzon Ramirez | 15 hours ago
All courts in areas under general community quarantine will start to operate tomorrow, the Supreme Court said Friday.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with