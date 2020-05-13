Presidential Security Group warns against threatening people over social media

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Security Group (PSG) on Wednesday warned the public against issuing threats against President Rodrigo Duterte or anyone through social media after three people were nabbed for posting on social media that they were offering a reward to anyone who would kill the chief executive.

"I would just like to convey to the people not to be involved in any way of threatening the president or anybody especially with the use of the social media," Col. Jesus Durante III, PSG chief, said in a text message.

"Anybody could be held liable if he threatens to harm or kill a person. What more if the one (who) is threatened is the president of the republic?" he added.

Last Monday, the National Bureau of Investigation Dagupan District Office arrested a teacher from Zambales who tweeted that he is ready to give P50 million to anyone who would kill the president.

The 25-year-old teacher, identified as Ronnel Mas, has apologized for his post but will still face charges of inciting to sedition and violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials.

According to the Department of Education, the entry-level salary for a public school teacher was P20,754 a month in 2019.

The following day, the Malay municipal police station arrested a 40-year-old construction worker in Aklan who posted on social media that he was offering a P100-million reward to anyone who can kill Duterte.

Authorities are preparing an inciting to sedition case against the worker, identified as Ronald Quiboyen.

The Freeman in Cebu also reports that a woman from Cordova town was arrested after allegedly saying on social media that she was offering a P75-million reward for Duterte's death. The woman has denied that she made the post.

POLICE ROUNDUP: CIDG-7 arrests a woman from Cordova town in Cebu for going on social media and offering P75 million to whoever can kill President Rodrido Duterte. The woman denied the allegation and told the police her Facebook account was hacked. | via Romeo Marantal #TheFreeman pic.twitter.com/85W1TFSsBN — The Freeman (@TheFreemanNews) May 13, 2020

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said it would be up to authorities to handle the cases of the arrested persons.