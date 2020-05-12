NBI arrests social media user offering P50-million for Duterte's killing

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:38 p.m.) — The National Bureau of Investigation arrested a teacher over his post offering reward for killing President Rodrigo Duterte.

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin, also bureau spokesperson, confirmed to reporters that its agents arrested a teacher who posted on Twitter that he is offering a P50-million reward to anyone who can kill the president.

NBI’s Dagupan office arrested the teacher, Lavin also said.

The bureau spokesperson added that the arrested social media user is now up for inquest.

A video posted by The STAR showed the arrested teacher tearfully saying to “think carefully” before posting, “especially if you have dreams in life.”

No other details on the arrest have been made public yet.

The NBI said early April that they sent out dozens of “invitations” to individuals under its fact-finding probe into social media posts bearing false news.

The Bayanihan to Heal as One act prohibits the spread of false information regarding the COVID-19 crisis on social media.

RELATED: During state of emergency, 'Bayanihan' Act allows imprisonment for 'false information'

At least one of NBI’s “invitations” cited a violation of the decades-old Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code on the “unlawful use of means of publication and unlawful utterances.”

NBI summoned a Facebook user that lamented “misused” taxpayers' money. He pointed out that the Philippines had money to buy a private jet for the use of top officials, money that he said could have been spent for healthcare instead.

The bureau has yet to respond to Philstar.com’s repeated requests for data on fact-finding investigation and complaints filed over fake news posts since the declaration of a public health emergency.