COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
This file photo shows the profile page of social media site Twitter. A teacher's tweet offering reward for anyone who can kill President Rodrigo Duterte landed him a complaint from the National Bureau of Investigation.
AFP
NBI arrests social media user offering P50-million for Duterte's killing
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 12, 2020 - 11:51am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:38 p.m.) — The National Bureau of Investigation arrested a teacher over his post offering reward for killing President Rodrigo Duterte.

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin, also bureau spokesperson, confirmed to reporters that its agents arrested a teacher who posted on Twitter that he is offering a P50-million reward to anyone who can kill the president.

NBI’s Dagupan office arrested the teacher, Lavin also said.

The bureau spokesperson added that the arrested social media user is now up for inquest.

A video posted by The STAR showed the arrested teacher tearfully saying to “think carefully” before posting, “especially if you have dreams in life.”

No other details on the arrest have been made public yet.

The NBI said early April that they sent out dozens of “invitations” to individuals under its fact-finding probe into social media posts bearing false news.

The Bayanihan to Heal as One act prohibits the spread of false information regarding the COVID-19 crisis on social media.

RELATED: During state of emergency, 'Bayanihan' Act allows imprisonment for 'false information'

At least one of NBI’s “invitations” cited a violation of the decades-old Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code on the “unlawful use of means of publication and unlawful utterances.”

NBI summoned a Facebook user that lamented “misused” taxpayers' money. He pointed out that the Philippines had money to buy a private jet for the use of top officials, money that he said could have been spent for healthcare instead.

The bureau has yet to respond to Philstar.com’s repeated requests for data on fact-finding investigation and complaints filed over fake news posts since the declaration of a public health emergency. 

FAKE NEWS NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ECQ or GCQ: Metro Manila mayors divided
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The mayors of 16 cities and a municipality in Metro Manila are divided on whether to lift the enhanced community quarantine...
Nation
fbfb
3 Chinese held for cursing cops
By Rey Galupo | May 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Three Chinese were arrested after they allegedly cursed policemen manning a quarantine checkpoint in Malate, Manila on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
Model, partner held for quarantine breach
By Emmanuel Tupas | May 12, 2020 - 12:00am
A model and former beauty queen was arrested by police along with her partner for allegedly violating quarantine rules in Moalboal, Cebu on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
BOC destroys P37 million smuggled cigarettes
By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs yesterday destroyed two shipping containers of smuggled cigarettes amounting to P37 million.
Nation
fbfb
Drug suspect slain in Taguig
By Ghio Ong | May 12, 2020 - 12:00am
A man believed to be involved in illegal drug trade died in what police said was a shootout in Taguig on Sunday night.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Camp Karingal on lockdown
By Romina Cabrera | May 12, 2020 - 12:00am
The Quezon City Police District headquarters at Camp Karingal has been placed on a three-day lockdown after 13 police officers tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, an official announced yesterday....
12 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City rolls out online ‘palengke’
By Romina Cabrera | May 12, 2020 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government yesterday launched a project dubbed online “palengke” where residents can buy fresh produce without leaving their homes.
12 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
600 families displaced by North Cotabato clan feud
By John Unson | 14 hours ago
Senior police and Army officials in North Cotabato announced Monday the displacement of no fewer than 600 families due to...
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
QCPD headquarters locked down after 14 cops test positive for COVID-19
By Franco Luna | 17 hours ago
"Considering the fact that those who tested positive were previously tasked in the implementation of the Enhanced Community...
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
60 former Zamboanga City PDLs set to go home after 14-day quarantine
By Roel Pareño | 22 hours ago
Jail Chief Inspector Nathanel Aljas, CRC warden, said the 60 PDLs undergoing quarantine are among the 235 ordered released...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with