Robredo: ABS-CBN closure 'costs lives' as Philippines fights COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The closure of television giant ABS-CBN Corp. will not only displace thousands of workers but will also “cost lives” as the Philippines fights the spread of the new coronavirus and the outbreak of misinformation online.

Vice President Leni Robredo stressed this late Tuesday hours after ABS-CBN—which has been at the receiving end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s ire—was forced off air over an expired operating license.

“Sa ganitong panahon ng krisis at pangamba sa lipunan, nakasandal tayo sa malayang daloy ng tama at napapanahong impormasyon upang mabigyang-hugis at direksyon ang ating mga pagkilos,” Robredo said.

(In this time of crisis, we are relying on free flow of accurate and timely information to give shape and direction to our actions.)

“This free flow of information literally saves lives. Closing down ABS-CBN costs lives on top of unnecessarily burdening the thousands who will lose their jobs,” she added.

Rights groups and media organizations earlier emphasized that access to credible information is crucial in addressing the spread of the virus that has already infected 9,684 people in the country.

“It is especially reckless as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Filipino people need accurate information from independent sources,” Butch Olano, Amnesty International Philippines section director, said.

No space for suppression

Robredo said that there is no space for suppression and self-interest at a time when the country confronts the dangers of a public health crisis.

“It should be all hands on deck. All social institutions—including media—should be united under a single purpose: to ensure the safety of every Filipino,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The Commission on Human Rights also stressed that “political whims” should not dictate the fate of ABS-CBN.

“Any alleged violations should be dealt with in accordance with the law, and the same protection granted by laws should equally apply to ABS-CBN as it should be to anyone or any entity,” Jacqueline de Guia, CHR spokesperson, said.

The National Telecommunications Commission ordered the country’s top broadcaster to “cease and desist” operations Tuesday a day after its legislative expired. There are at least 11 bills for ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal sitting at the House of Representatives but it had only set one hearing on the proposed measures before the franchise expired.

Last Sunday, during the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day, Solicitor General Jose Calida asked the NTC not to grant ABS-CBN a provisional permit to operate without a franchise from the legislature.

The shutdown of ABS-CBN also puts the jobs of more than 11,000 workers employed by the network and its subsidiaries at risk.

“It is ironic that days after we commemorated Labor Day on May 1, workers of ABS-CBN now faces the uncertainty of having no means to support themselves, their families, and even fellow Filipinos in this dire time,” De Guia said.