COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Employees of local broadcast giant ABS-CBN hold lighted candles and placards during a protest in front of the company's building in Manila on February 14, 2020. Philippine government lawyers moved on February 10 to strip the nation's biggest media group of its operating franchise in what campaigners branded a fresh attack on press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
DOJ: Cease and desist order vs ABS-CBN 'immediately executory' but can be reviewed
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2020 - 5:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission against broadcast company ABS-CBN issued Tuesday is immediately executory but can be subjected to judicial review, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

The Commission on Tuesday issued a cease and desist order against the broadcast giant, a day after ABS-CBN Corp.’s legislative franchise expired.

READ: ABS-CBN ordered to go off-air as franchise lapses

The NTC gave ABS-CBN ten days from receipt of order to explain why its frequencies “should not be recalled for lack of the necessary Congressional Franchise.”

Guevarra said the order “is immediately executory” but can be elevated for judicial review to either the regional trial court or the Court of Appeals.

The justice chief said that while he cannot answer whether ABS-CBN will halt its broadcasting upon receipt of the order, “a CDO is supposed to be effective immediately.”

"The NTC will have to enforce it if ABS-CBN will not voluntarily comply," he added.

Calida threat

By issuing the order, NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba walked back from an earlier statement that they would heed the Department of Justice’s advice that broadcast companies may continue to operate past franchise expiry, on a provisional license, pending congressional action on renewal bills.

The House Committee on Legislative Franchises in February urged the NTC to grant provisional authority to the network until it “has made a decision on its application.”

The Senate also passed a resolution calling on the NTC to issue a provisional authority to ABS-CBN.

Solicitor General Jose Calida on Sunday warned the NTC that officials may face graft charges if ABS-CBN is allowed to operate past May 4.

Calida has also sought to revoke ABS-CBN’s franchise before the Supreme Court, citing supposed franchise violations, which the network has denied.

Guevarra noted that the DOJ’s advice to the NTC was in “accordance with law and equity,” and was echoed by the House panel in its letter to the commission.

“The NTC issued a cease-and-desist order instead. It must have a very good reason for doing so. Let’s wait for its explanation,” he added.

The NTC order comes as the Philippines and the rest of the world grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected millions and killed thousands globally.

ABS-CBN CORP. ABS-CBN FRANCHISE JOSE CALIDA MENARDO GUEVARRA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Despite Panelo's claims, COVID-19 not the 'invasion' to justify martial law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
Justice Secretary Guevarra said that "invasion" and "rebellion" refer to "armed actions by human beings, not by non-living...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte apologizes, willing to 'talk' with Pangilinan, Zobels
8 hours ago
The chief executive is now willing to "talk" to the tycoons he butted head with over Metro Manila's water distribution s...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd: Classes to open on August 24
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
(Updated) Education Secretary Leonor Briones said school year 2020-2021 will formally open on August 24, either through physical...
Headlines
fbfb
BMP: Why release Jinggoy but keep other ECQ 'violators' in jail?
1 day ago
If police will let other quarantine violators such as former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada walk free, then political prisoners and...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
1 day ago
Headlines
Latest
56 minutes ago
SC to hold retirement ceremonies for Justice Reyes on May 8
By Kristine Joy Patag | 56 minutes ago
Reyes’ retirement through videoconferencing will also be a first for the SC, Hosaka said.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippines sees 93 more COVID-19 survivors as infections hit 9,684
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The country also saw a huge increase in the number of patients who survived COVID-19, with 93 recoveries.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Palace distances itself from Panelo's 'virus invasion' idea
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
"We cannot, of course, deprive Secretary Panelo of his freedom of speech," Roque said.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Police record over 1,200 crimes vs women, children during virus lockdown
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
In his latest report to Congress, the chief executive said the Philippines National Police logged 763 cases of crimes against...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Police to investigate local officials who may have pocketed SAP funds
3 hours ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said: “I am directing PNP units all over the country and also requesting the National...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with