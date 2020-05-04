ABS-CBN legislative franchise expires May 4

MANILA, Philippines — The legislative franchise of ABS-CBN expires on Monday, May 4, as it awaits Congressional action on bills pushing for their renewal.
There are at least 11 bills on the network’s franchise renewal pending before the House of Representatives’ legislative franchises.
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said in an interview with CNN Philippines’ last week that “there is no intention” to close down the media network.
He pointed out that they have asked the National Telecommunications Commission to allow ABS-CBN to continue its operations pending Congress action on franchise renewal bills.
Congress concurrent resolution
On February 26, Cayetano and Rep. Franz Alvarez (Palawan), chair of committee on legislative franchises, wrote and asked NTC to issue provisional authority to the network to operate “from May 4, 2020 until such time that the Congress has made a decision on its application.”
The Senate has also approved a resolution where the legislative body “expressed its sense” that ABS-CBN should operate beyond the expiry of its franchise on May 4, pending Congress decision on its renewal bills.
Franchise bills emanate from the House of Representatives.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra introduced the idea of issuing a concurrent resolution from the Congress during the Senate inquiry into ABS-CBN franchise renewal and the network’s supposed violations.
Provisional authority
Guevarra said that Congress may authorize the NTC to issue a provisional authority to ABS-CBN to operate pending the Congress eventual disposition of their renewal of application.
National Telecommunications Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba told the House legislative panel on March 10 that it would heed DOJ’s advice on allowing ABS-CBN to operate beyond May 4.
“May I assure this committee that barring a gross violation of its franchise of the NTC rules and regulations, NTC will follow the latest advice of the DOJ and let ABS-CBN continue operations based on equity,” Cordoba told lawmakers.
It remains to be seen if NTC will follow through with its earlier statement on allowing the media giant continued operations.
Legal challenges vs provisional authority
But Solicitor General Jose Calida in Sunday warned the NTC of facing graft charges if it would issue a provisional authority to the media giant.
Calida, who has asked the Supreme Court to revoke ABS-CBN’s franchise, said that requests from Congress do not give the NTC the power to grant the broadcast company a provisional authority to operate.
"These issuances cannot amend the current law requiring a congressional franchise for the operation of broadcasting networks. Not being separate laws themselves, they cannot amend or repeal prior laws," he said in a statement Sunday.
Lawyer Larry Gadon also questioned this move before the Supreme Court, which Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) noted is proof that a provisional franchise only puts ABS-CBN in a position vulnerable for legal challenges.
Lagman reiterated his position that the NTC has no jurisdiction on issuing a provisional franchise to the media giant as extending a franchise is a matter solely under the Congress. Gadon also raised this argument in his petition before the SC.
Quo warranto petition vs the franchise
ABS-CBN is also facing a separate legal battle at SC.
Calida filed a quo warranto petition against the network’s legislative franchise, accusing the media giant of violating its franchise laws.
RELATED: Point by point: ABS-CBN answers Solgen Calida's quo warranto petition
The SC was supposed to tackle the quo warranto petition on April 14, on its first summer session at Baguio City—but courts nationwide have been “physically closed” since late March due to COVID-19 risk.
The company has denied all of Calida’s allegations in its comment filed before the high court.
These allegations were also discussed in the Senate hearing held on February 24.
The expiry of ABS-CBN’s franchise comes at a time when the Philippines and the rest of the globe is dealing with COVID-19 pandemic that infected millions worldwide. — Kristine Joy Patag
President Duterte threatens not to renew ABS-CBN's franchise, his latest in what critics call a string of verbal attacks against dissenting media.
The Office of the Solicitor General, which has a pending petition questioning the franchise of ABS-CBN Corp., cautions the National Telecommunications Commission against issuing the network a provisional authority to broadcast.
ABS-CBN Corp.'s franchise, which the OSG is questioning before the court, expires on Monday, May 4.
"[Solicitor General Jose] Calida stressed that the Constitution gives Congress the exclusive power to grant franchises to public utilities, such as broadcasting companies, in order to operate in the country. Although this legislative power may be delegated to administrative agencies through a law, at present, there is no such law giving the NTC or any other agency the power to grant franchises to broadcasting entities," OSG says in its statement.
"[A] PA should only be issued once a congressional franchise has been granted and an application for [Certificate of Public Conveyance] is pending before the NTC for approval," Calida also says in the OSG release.
Labor unions with Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino will march to the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City on Friday, March 6, in a show of solidarity with the network's employees and talents, BMP says in a release.
Among those marching will be union members from St. Luke’s Medical Center Bonifacio Global City and University of Santo Tomas Hospital, who BMP says "will extend their support and called on the Duterte administration to protect the workers facing job insecurity."
BMP "calls on workers to unite against the threat of unemployment as it may lead to desperate and futile actions such as the hostage-taking by former security guard Alchie Paray, which could only amplify the sorry plight of contractual workers but would not put an end to the anti-labor scourge of contractualization."
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano announces that the House committee on franchises will start a hearing on the legislative franchise of broadcast giant ABS-CBN on March 10.
The House of Representatives missed its chance to lead the initiative to renew the ABS-CBN franchise, a think tank says.
"Today it can be said: The entire Duterte establishment except Congress has already endorsed the renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise. Its major pillars are now openly supporting the renewal for the sake of the network’s employees —Senator Bong Go and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte," Terry Ridon of Infrawatch PH says.
"President Rodrigo Duterte has also declared that the onus is on no one else but Congress. There is thus absolutely no more reason for Congress to delay deliberations. It is now time to decide whether to approve or reject the franchise. It has dropped the ball far too long, and it is now time to pick it up," Ridon a former House member and member of the panel on legislative franchises, says.
Media giant ABS-CBN says they are grateful to President Rodrigo Duterte for accepting their apology.
"We will coordinate with the President's office as it relates to his guidance on donating the refund to a charitable institution," the Kapamilya network says.
"ABS-CBN remains to becoming a better organization and to provide a more meaningful service to Filipinos," it adds.
