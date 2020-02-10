NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle speaks during a thanksgiving mass for his ministry. He is moving to Vatican to lead the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.
Manila Cathedral/Patrick Dominick Romero
Tagle leaves Manila to head top Vatican office
(Philstar.com) - February 10, 2020 - 9:22am

MANILA, Philippines — Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle left for Rome, Italy to head a powerful Vatican office in charge of spreading the Catholic faith, the Office of Communications of the Archdiocese of Manila said.

The 62-year-old cardinal is moving to the Vatican to lead the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

“Tonight I say goodbye. Work starts for me this week at the Congregation. It was an honor and blessing to have known you and have collaborated with you. I will always treasure my time with you. You can count on my prayers,” Tagle, Manila’s former top prelate, said.

He added: “Please pray for me and my mission as well. Let us pray for docility to the Holy Spirit as we continue our life as an archdiocese and await the next archbishop.”

Tagle celebrated his last Mass Sunday morning as Manila’s archbishop at the Manila Cathedral—the seat of the archdiocese.

Fr. Reginald Malicdem, Tagle’s personal secretary and rector of the cathedral, unveiled the cardinal’s coat of arms set on the marble at the aisle of the church.

“This signifies that you will be remembered in all the prayers and masses offered in this cathedral. This is also a sign that you continue to be a clergy of the Archdiocese of Manila. You still belong to us. And this is an assurance that you always have a home in this cathedral,” Malicdem said.

Pope Francis appointed Tagle as prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of the Peoples in December last year. He succeeds Fernando Filoni.

The appointment of Tagle marks the return of an Asian cardinal to the helm of the important department for evangelization and Episcopal nominations.  — Gaea Katreena Cabico

