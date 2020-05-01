COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This April 26, 2020 photo shows residents queuing at Trabajo Market in Manila.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Gov't changes mind, bans religious gatherings in areas under GCQ
(Philstar.com) - May 1, 2020 - 2:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Religious meetings and other events that draw big crowds are still prohibited even in areas placed under less stringent lockdowns, Malacañang said Friday, a reversal of its previous announcement that stirred up concerns on social distancing.

In a televised press conference, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the revised guidelines were issued in response to complaints from local government officials who flagged infection risks as social distancing measures would be “impossible” to enforce during mass gatherings.

“Work gatherings and religious activities are still not allowed even in areas under (general community quarantine),” Roque said.

Last March 17, President Rodrigo Duterte placed Luzon under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), which paralyzed  immigration, travel, commerce and gatherings in the main island in a desperate bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19).

The quarantine had since been extended until May 15 for “high-risk” places including Metro Manila and neighboring areas, while “low- and moderate risk” areas will transition to a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ) starting May 1.

The movement of people in areas under general community quarantine will be limited to accessing essential goods and services, and for work in offices and industries permitted to operate. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 1, 2020 - 2:14pm

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

May 1, 2020 - 2:14pm

Guidelines on movement between quarantine zones

  • Moving from an area under General Community Quarantine to another GCQ area or from an under Enhanced Community Quarantine to another area under ECQ will be considered movement within the same zone
  • Non-essential entry into and exit from ECQ zones are prohibited except for
  1. health workers
  2. government officials and government frontline personnel those traveling for medical or humanitarian reasons
  3. persons transiting to the airport for travel abroad
    workers in permitted establishments and persons providing essential goods and services and public utilities
  4. essential skeletal workforce
  5. repatriated OFWs and non-OFWs returning to their residences
  6. other persons transported through the efforts of the national government upon conduct of the necessary quarantine protocols and in concurrence with the receiving LGUs
  • "The movement of all types of cargoes by land, air, or sea within and across areas placed under ECQ or GCQ shall be unhampered."
  • Workers in logistics are allowed to transit quarantine areas "provided, that only a maximum of five personnel may operate cargo and delivery vehicles by land, with or without load."
  • Uniformed personnel as well as government officials and employees on official business and with travel authority, "especially those transporting medical supplies and laboratory specimens related to COVID-19, and other relief and humanitarian assistance," are allowed to passh through zones
  • OFWs, permanent residents abroad and foreign nationals may leave the country through airports and seaports even in areas under ECQ or GCQ. They may be accompanied by one person, who shall be allowed to return to their point of origin.
  • "Repatriated OFWs or returning non-OFWs who have been issued a DOH or LGU certificate of completion of 14-day facility-based quarantine, or those who may be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day home quarantine shall be granted unhampered transit across zones en route to their final destination in the Philippines."
May 1, 2020 - 12:24pm

Religious gatherings and work gatherings in areas under general community quarantine will not be allowed, IATF spokesperson Harry Roque says.

According to Roque, the IATF has revised its guidelines on mass gatherings, which will be the same with areas under enhanced community quarantine.

"Alinsunod po sa mga reklamo na natanggap na nanggagaling po sa mga local official na imposible raw pong ma-implement 'yung social distancing sa religious meetings saka sa mga work gathering, nabago na po ang guidelines. Bumalik po tayo sa rules under ECQ," Roque says at the Laging Handa virtual briefing.

May 1, 2020 - 11:26am

Who can go to work in GCQ areas?

Government workers

Work in government offices may be at full operational capacity or under alternative work arrangements in accordance with Civil Service Commission rules

Category I industries that are allowed to work at full operational capacity (work from home or other arrangements also allowed)

"Agriculture, fishery, and forestry industries, food manufacturing and food supply chain businesses, including food retail establishments such as supermarkets, grocery stores, and food preparation establishments insofar as take-out and delivery services, food delivery services, health-related establishments, the logistics sector, information technology and telecommunication companies, media"

Category II industries allowed to work "between 50% capacity up to full operational capacity" (work from home or other arrangements also allowed)

"Mining and other manufacturing, export-oriented, and electronic commerce companies, as well as other delivery, repair and maintenance, and housing and office services"

Category III industries allowed to operate at a maximum of 50% working on site (work from home or other arrangements also allowed)

"Financial services, BPOs, legal and accounting, and auditing services, professional, scientific, technical, and other non-leisure services, and other non-leisure wholesale and retail establishments"

Other industries

"Limited operations in malls and shopping centers shall be allowed, except for leisure establishments and services which shall continue to be closed"

Essential public and private construction projects are allowed

Amusement, gaming, and fitness establishments and businesses in the kids and tourism industry are NOT ALLOWED to operate

Except for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, which are for gambling but that presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says are like BPOs, if you think about it

Hotels are allowed to accommodate guests with existing booking accommodations for:

  • foreigners
  • guests with existing long-term bookings
  • distressed OFWs and stranded Filipinos or foreign nationals
  • people undergoing mandatory quarantine
  • healthcare workers and employees of exempted establishments
May 1, 2020 - 11:07am

Guidelines on movement in GCQ areas

  • Movement is limited to accessing essential goods and services "and for work in the offices or industries permitted to operate."
  • Movement for leisure purposes is prohibited
  • People who are 21 years old and below or who are 60 years old and above as well as those considered more at risk from COVID-19 "except when indispensable" and only for essential movement
  • Road, rail, maritime and aviation sectors of public transportation will operate at reduced capacity, "provided that in all public transport, a strict one-meter distance between passengers shall be observed."
April 30, 2020 - 1:16pm

Interior Local Government Setecretary Eduardo Año says public and mass transportation will be allowed in areas under general community quarantine, provided that one-meter distancing and other preventive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are observed.

He adds that jeepneys are still not allowed to operate.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pfizer sees vaccine by September; Remdesivir proves effective
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
Pfizer Inc. has announced it could have a coronavirus vaccine ready by the fall, according to a report in The Daily Mail...
Headlines
fbfb
GCQ areas reopen today
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
After two extensions of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, some areas in the country will be placed starting today...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Seniors can go to work, buy goods’
By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
Senior citizens actively working or who are on an errand for essential goods are allowed to go out during the quarantine period,...
Headlines
fbfb
'Don't waste a minute': Chinese firm readies mass vaccine production
By Patrick Baert | 21 hours ago
A researcher in a lab coat in Beijing holds up the hopes of humanity in his fingers: "Coronavac", an experimental vaccine...
Headlines
fbfb
DOT to focus on domestic tourism market
By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
The Department of Tourism will focus its recovery efforts on the domestic market before targeting international markets, given...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
16 hours ago
Cash aid distribution deadline extended by 7 days
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has given local government units one more week to distribute the emergency...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Labor Day: Recovery program for workers to be unveiled
By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
As the world marks Labor Day today, the Duterte administration announced it will launch a recovery plan for workers as the...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Residents in GCQ areas can attend mass, work gatherings
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
tarting today, people living in areas classified under general community quarantine may attend mass and other religious services...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Pinoy nurse among recipients of COVID-19 trial drugs
By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
A Filipino nurse based in California who once tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 was among the patients worldwide...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
2 priests pass 2019 Bar exams
By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
Catholic priest Fr. Abundio Bacatan just wanted to become knowledgeable about the basic laws in the country. But he went on...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with