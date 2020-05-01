Gov't changes mind, bans religious gatherings in areas under GCQ

MANILA, Philippines — Religious meetings and other events that draw big crowds are still prohibited even in areas placed under less stringent lockdowns, Malacañang said Friday, a reversal of its previous announcement that stirred up concerns on social distancing.
In a televised press conference, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the revised guidelines were issued in response to complaints from local government officials who flagged infection risks as social distancing measures would be “impossible” to enforce during mass gatherings.
“Work gatherings and religious activities are still not allowed even in areas under (general community quarantine),” Roque said.
Last March 17, President Rodrigo Duterte placed Luzon under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), which paralyzed immigration, travel, commerce and gatherings in the main island in a desperate bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19).
The quarantine had since been extended until May 15 for “high-risk” places including Metro Manila and neighboring areas, while “low- and moderate risk” areas will transition to a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ) starting May 1.
The movement of people in areas under general community quarantine will be limited to accessing essential goods and services, and for work in offices and industries permitted to operate. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
Guidelines on movement between quarantine zones
- Moving from an area under General Community Quarantine to another GCQ area or from an under Enhanced Community Quarantine to another area under ECQ will be considered movement within the same zone
- Non-essential entry into and exit from ECQ zones are prohibited except for
- health workers
- government officials and government frontline personnel those traveling for medical or humanitarian reasons
- persons transiting to the airport for travel abroad
workers in permitted establishments and persons providing essential goods and services and public utilities
- essential skeletal workforce
- repatriated OFWs and non-OFWs returning to their residences
- other persons transported through the efforts of the national government upon conduct of the necessary quarantine protocols and in concurrence with the receiving LGUs
- "The movement of all types of cargoes by land, air, or sea within and across areas placed under ECQ or GCQ shall be unhampered."
- Workers in logistics are allowed to transit quarantine areas "provided, that only a maximum of five personnel may operate cargo and delivery vehicles by land, with or without load."
- Uniformed personnel as well as government officials and employees on official business and with travel authority, "especially those transporting medical supplies and laboratory specimens related to COVID-19, and other relief and humanitarian assistance," are allowed to passh through zones
- OFWs, permanent residents abroad and foreign nationals may leave the country through airports and seaports even in areas under ECQ or GCQ. They may be accompanied by one person, who shall be allowed to return to their point of origin.
- "Repatriated OFWs or returning non-OFWs who have been issued a DOH or LGU certificate of completion of 14-day facility-based quarantine, or those who may be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day home quarantine shall be granted unhampered transit across zones en route to their final destination in the Philippines."
According to Roque, the IATF has revised its guidelines on mass gatherings, which will be the same with areas under enhanced community quarantine.
"Alinsunod po sa mga reklamo na natanggap na nanggagaling po sa mga local official na imposible raw pong ma-implement 'yung social distancing sa religious meetings saka sa mga work gathering, nabago na po ang guidelines. Bumalik po tayo sa rules under ECQ," Roque says at the Laging Handa virtual briefing.
Who can go to work in GCQ areas?
Government workers
Work in government offices may be at full operational capacity or under alternative work arrangements in accordance with Civil Service Commission rules
Category I industries that are allowed to work at full operational capacity (work from home or other arrangements also allowed)
"Agriculture, fishery, and forestry industries, food manufacturing and food supply chain businesses, including food retail establishments such as supermarkets, grocery stores, and food preparation establishments insofar as take-out and delivery services, food delivery services, health-related establishments, the logistics sector, information technology and telecommunication companies, media"
Category II industries allowed to work "between 50% capacity up to full operational capacity" (work from home or other arrangements also allowed)
"Mining and other manufacturing, export-oriented, and electronic commerce companies, as well as other delivery, repair and maintenance, and housing and office services"
Category III industries allowed to operate at a maximum of 50% working on site (work from home or other arrangements also allowed)
"Financial services, BPOs, legal and accounting, and auditing services, professional, scientific, technical, and other non-leisure services, and other non-leisure wholesale and retail establishments"
Other industries
"Limited operations in malls and shopping centers shall be allowed, except for leisure establishments and services which shall continue to be closed"
Essential public and private construction projects are allowed
Amusement, gaming, and fitness establishments and businesses in the kids and tourism industry are NOT ALLOWED to operate
Except for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, which are for gambling but that presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says are like BPOs, if you think about it
Hotels are allowed to accommodate guests with existing booking accommodations for:
- foreigners
- guests with existing long-term bookings
- distressed OFWs and stranded Filipinos or foreign nationals
- people undergoing mandatory quarantine
- healthcare workers and employees of exempted establishments
Guidelines on movement in GCQ areas
- Movement is limited to accessing essential goods and services "and for work in the offices or industries permitted to operate."
- Movement for leisure purposes is prohibited
- People who are 21 years old and below or who are 60 years old and above as well as those considered more at risk from COVID-19 "except when indispensable" and only for essential movement
- Road, rail, maritime and aviation sectors of public transportation will operate at reduced capacity, "provided that in all public transport, a strict one-meter distance between passengers shall be observed."
Interior Local Government Setecretary Eduardo Año says public and mass transportation will be allowed in areas under general community quarantine, provided that one-meter distancing and other preventive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are observed.
He adds that jeepneys are still not allowed to operate.
