Gov't changes mind, bans religious gatherings in areas under GCQ

MANILA, Philippines — Religious meetings and other events that draw big crowds are still prohibited even in areas placed under less stringent lockdowns, Malacañang said Friday, a reversal of its previous announcement that stirred up concerns on social distancing.

In a televised press conference, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the revised guidelines were issued in response to complaints from local government officials who flagged infection risks as social distancing measures would be “impossible” to enforce during mass gatherings.

“Work gatherings and religious activities are still not allowed even in areas under (general community quarantine),” Roque said.

Last March 17, President Rodrigo Duterte placed Luzon under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), which paralyzed immigration, travel, commerce and gatherings in the main island in a desperate bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19).

The quarantine had since been extended until May 15 for “high-risk” places including Metro Manila and neighboring areas, while “low- and moderate risk” areas will transition to a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ) starting May 1.

The movement of people in areas under general community quarantine will be limited to accessing essential goods and services, and for work in offices and industries permitted to operate. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral