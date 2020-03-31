Pay rules for April 9-11: Triple pay as Araw ng Kagitingan, Maundy Thursday coincide

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment has issued an advisory on the payment of wages for three consecutive days next week, when Araw ng Kagitingan and Maundy/Holy Thursday (April 9) and Good Friday (April 10) are followed by a special non-working day (April 11).

Here’s how workers in the Philippines will be compensated during the three-day period.

Thursday, April 9

Since this year's Maundy Thursday observation falls on the same day as the local Araw ng Kagitingan, workers can expect to be paid double their daily basic wage and cost-of-living adjustment or allowance (COLA) even if they do not work that day as a result of the two regular holidays.

"If the employee did not work, he/she shall be paid 200% of his/her wage for that day, subject to the requirement that he or she was present or on leave with pay on the workday prior to the start of the enhanced community quarantine on [March 17]," read labor advisory 13, issued by Secretary Silvestre Bello on Monday.

[(Basic wage + COLA) x 200%]

Employees who will report to their regular shift which falls on April 9 will be paid a total of 300% of their wage for the first eight hours of work.

[(Basic wage + COLA) x 300%]

If the worker renders overtime hours, an extra 30% of their hourly wage rate will apply.

(Hourly rate of the basic wage x 300% x 130% x number of hours worked)

Meanwhile, employees who report to work on the double-holiday during their rest day will receive an additional 30% of their 300% wage that day.

[(Basic wage + COLA) x 300%] + [30% (Basic wage x 300%)]

An additional 30% applies if they work overtime during their rest day.

(Hourly rate of the basic wage x 300% x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked)

Friday, April 10

Regular holiday compensation also applies on Good Friday for workers who were present or on leave with pay before the enhanced community quarantine was enforced on March 17.

Regular holiday rate for no work:

[(Basic wage + COLA) x 100%]

Regular holiday rate for the first eight hours:

[(Basic wage + COLA) x 200%]

Regular holiday rate for an excess of eight hours:

(Hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x number of hours worked)

Rest day and regular holiday rate for the first eight hours:

[(Basic wage + COLA) x 200%] + [30% (Basic wage x 200%)]

Rest day and regular holiday rate for an excess of eight hours:

(Hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked)

Saturday, April 11

Since it is a special non-working day, "the 'no work, no pay' principle shall apply (if the employee did not work) unless there is a favorable company policy, practice or collective bargaining agreement granting payment on a special daw," according to the Labor department.

Special non-working day rate for the first eight hours:

[(Basic wage x 130%) + COLA]

Special non-working day rate for an excess of eight hours:

(Hourly rate of the basic wage x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked)

Rest day and special non-working day rate for the first eight hours:

[(Basic wage x 150%) + COLA]

Rest day and special non-working day rate for an excess of eight hours: