COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Former Anakpawis party-list representative Ariel Casilao and six other volunteers of Sagip Kanayunan and Tulong Anakpawis relief operations were flagged down at a checkpoint in Norzagaray town Sunday morning.
Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, Handout
'Unauthorized' relief volunteers face fines, arrest
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - April 26, 2020 - 12:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Both the Department of Interior and Local Government and the Philippine National Police stressed Sunday that penalties could be imposed on relief volunteers found without the necessary certification from the local government units they intend to help.

This comes after—but, the DILG said, is not related to—volunteers from Sagip Kanayunan and Tulong Anakpawis were flagged down by police in Norzagaray, Bulacan last Sunday while on their way to conduct a COVID-19 relief operation.

According to DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, department spokesperson, relief volunteers will be subjected to the same rules and treatment as Unauthorized Persons Outside of Residence (UPOR) and charged with Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, which prohibits resistance and disobedience to a person in authority or the agents of such person. 

The volunteers from Bulacan are facing complaints for the same violations but have been released on bail. They have said that they had proper documentation and had been doing relief operations since the start of the enhanced community quarantine in March.

READ: 'Critical but not seditious,' journalist, artists say of papers in halted Bulacan relief drive

"They will be denied passage, drivers will be issued citation tickets and those resisting will be arrested," Malaya told Philstar.com, claiming that the relaxed restrictions for relief volunteers was quickly abused.

"If [it happens during] curfew hours, additional penalties as imposed in the ordinance will apply."

In an April 15 statement, the Department of Social Welfare and Development also required donation drives to receive prior authorization from the department before carrying out relief operations. The posts have been taken down after they sparked outrage on social media. 

Photo shows DSWD graphic requiring solicitation drives by persons or organizations to first secure a permit from the department.
Release / Department of Social Welfare and Development

Malaya said that the DILG does not foresee any disputes between LGUs and volunteer groups arising from the new requirement. 

"It's a measure to ensure that only authorized people are outside of residence. The PNP has reported to us that so many people are claiming in checkpoints that they're doing relief but the truth is they just want to go out and about. Our police sought guidance from [Interior] Secretary Eduardo Año and he gave that directive," Malaya said.

"If we don't put order to this situation we are undoing all our hard work for the past month. We need to be stricter in implementing the ECQ...because our very lives are at stake."

Malls and other leisure areas have been closed since March.

Protocols 'up to LGUs'

For his part, Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, told Philstar.com that violators could also be charged with violation of quarantine under the Bayanihan Heal as One Act for non-cooperation of persons and entities that should report to notifiable diseases or health events or public concern. 

Section 9(d) of Republic Act No. 11332 reads: "Violation may be penalized with a fine of not less than Twenty thousand pesos (P20,000.00) but not more than Fifty thousand pesos (P50,000.00) or imprisonment of not less than one (1) month but not more than six (6) months, or both such fine and imprisonment, at the discretion of the proper court."

"Those who were really going to give out relief, they were given a warning right away not to proceed with their plans unless they make prior coordination with their LGUs. Others just go with their groups so they can go out," Banac said in Filipino. 

Asked what requirements an organization would need to present before receiving certification, Malaya said: "It will now be up to the LGUs. But I'm sure no LGU will refuse legitimate organizations since they know their constituents would benefit from the support of the private sector."

"[It is a] simple certification that the LGU recognizes them and that they coordinated with them for relief operations. No need to issue guidelines to LGUs because it's so simple. It's not a complex issue," he added. 

"In view of local autonomy, we will allow LGUs to exercise their sound discretion on the matter." — with reports from The STAR/Romina Cabrera 

DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
R&D on virgin coconut oil as anti-virus gets approval
By Ranier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The Department of Science and Technology has gotten an ethics committee approval for a study on the efficacy of virgin coconut...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipino innovation used in Ethiopia’s COVID response
By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The Ethiopian government has tapped Filipino engineers and teachers to develop a pedal-operated hand washing technology to...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Philippines to bounce back better than neighbors’
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
The Philippine economy is in a better position to survive the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 crisis than its neighbors...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines-China music video on COVID draws flak online
By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
A music video that aims to highlight the supposed good relations between the Philippines and China, especially in responding...
Headlines
fbfb
China shares COVID-19 lessons with Philippines
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
As the Philippines starts to shift to a new normal by relaxing its quarantine protocols, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian shared...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
55 minutes ago
DOLE hit for policing Taiwan OFW's Facebook posts
55 minutes ago
This, the group said, "while the pleas of countless other Filipino migrant workers are falling on deaf ears."
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Three more COVID-19 cases in Lipa City
By Marlon Luistro | 3 hours ago
This brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city to 24, the most in Batangas.
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Immigration frontliners also face risks
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Among the most overlooked frontliners in the battle against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are personnel of the Bureau...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
‘Biodiversity protection needed to prevent future pandemics’
By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Environment advocates are pushing for stronger biodiversity protection measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
DSWD urges public: Report scams in aid distribution
By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development is urging the public to report anomalies in the distribution of the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with