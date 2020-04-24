COVID-19 cases exceed 7,000 as gov't extends lockdown in Metro Manila, other 'high-risk' areas

MANILA, Philippines — The number of novel coronavirus infections in the country surpassed the 7,000 mark Friday as the national government extended the implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and other “high-risk” areas to further slow the spread of the contagion.

To date, 7,192 people have contracted the virus that causes coronavirus disease with the addition of 211 cases.

The total number of COVID-19 survivors increased to 762 with the recovery of 40 more patients.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health also recorded 15 additional deaths related to COVID-19. This raised the country’s death toll to 477.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the government’s coronavirus task force to maintain the ECQ in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, provinces of Pangasinan, Benguet, Albay, and the islands of Mindoro and Catanduanes until May 15.

Cebu province and the islands of Panay as well as the provinces of Davao Del Norte and Davao City will be also placed under ECQ.

Meanwhile, general community quarantine will be implemented in “moderate- and low-risk areas.”

The coronavirus pandemic has already infected more than 2.7 million people worldwide, including 190,858 deaths.

