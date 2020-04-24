COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A priest blesses the body of a probable COVID-19 victim before it is cremated at a facility in Manila on April 23, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
COVID-19 cases exceed 7,000 as gov't extends lockdown in Metro Manila, other 'high-risk' areas
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 24, 2020 - 4:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of novel coronavirus infections in the country surpassed the 7,000 mark Friday as the national government extended the implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and other “high-risk” areas to further slow the spread of the contagion.

To date, 7,192 people have contracted the virus that causes coronavirus disease with the addition of 211 cases.

The total number of COVID-19 survivors increased to 762 with the recovery of 40 more patients.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health also recorded 15 additional deaths related to COVID-19. This raised the country’s death toll to 477.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the government’s coronavirus task force to maintain the ECQ in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, provinces of Pangasinan, Benguet, Albay, and the islands of Mindoro and Catanduanes until May 15.

Cebu province and the islands of Panay as well as the provinces of Davao Del Norte and Davao City will be also placed under ECQ.

Meanwhile, general community quarantine will be implemented in “moderate- and low-risk areas.”

The coronavirus pandemic has already infected more than 2.7 million people worldwide, including 190,858 deaths.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What Luzon quarantine could look like after April 30, according to UP experts
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Here’s what researchers from the University of the Philippines have recommended to give you an idea of what the coming...
Headlines
fbfb
Nograles out, Roque in as IATF spokesman
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles has been eased out as spokesman of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases...
Headlines
fbfb
General community quarantine to be implemented in moderate, low-risk areas
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
(Update 2, 10:23 a.m.) The general community quarantine will start on May 1.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
4 days ago
Headlines
High-risk COVID-19 areas face ECQ extension
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Only in areas with “high risk” of coronavirus disease 2019 spread will the enhanced community quarantine continue...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 minutes ago
UNICEF: 2 million Filipino kids at risk of missing vaccinations due to COVID-19 crisis
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 minutes ago
The United Nations Children’s Fund stressed that life-saving health interventions such as immunization cannot be neglected...
Headlines
fbfb
35 minutes ago
DOJ: Government to process 200 parole, executive clemency applications weekly
35 minutes ago
With these relaxed rules, including putting reducing the minimum age for executive clemency application to 65 years old from...
Headlines
fbfb
56 minutes ago
NPA a 'convenient excuse' for admin's failures vs COVID-19 — CPP
By Artemio Dumlao | 56 minutes ago
While condemning renewed threats to declare Martial Law, the Communist Party of the Philippines on Friday took its armed wing...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DILG: Local chief execs can't declare ECQ sans IATF approval
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Local government units must seek the approval of the Interagency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease before they could...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Philippines to test if virgin coconut oil can aid recovery of COVID-19 patients
2 hours ago
DOST Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña said clinical trials of virgin coconut oil aim to see if it could speed up the recovery...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with