Metro Manila among areas to remain in enhanced quarantine until May 15

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2 9:02 a.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to extend the enhanced community quarantine in high-risk areas until May 15.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed Friday that the president approved the recommendations to further extend the ECQ due to the new coronavirus disease.
Among those areas are the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and the provinces of Pangasinan, Benguet and Albay, and the islands of Mindoro and Catanduanes.
The task force also recommended placing the islands of Cebu and Panay and the provinces of Davao Del Norte, as well as Davao City, under ECQ.
Provinces considered high-risk are:
Region III
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Pampanga
Region IV-A
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Rizal
- Quezon
Region IV-B
- Oriental Mindoro
- Occidental Mindoro
Region V
- Albay
- Catanduanes
Visayas
- Aklan
- Antique
- Capiz
- Cebu
- Iloilo
Mindanao
- Davao del Norte
The provinces considered high-risk will be under ECQ until May 15 subject for further evaluation.
The enhanced community quarantine in Benguet, Pangasinan, Tarlac and Zambales may change until April 30. Davao de Oro will also be under ECQ but will also be subject to recheck.
Moderate-risk areas will be under general community quarantine until May 15 but will also be subject for further evaluation.
Meanwhile, low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarnatine until May 15. Thus would further be relaxed to "normalization" if there is no deterioration, the IATF said.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque yesterday said Duterte would consider whether or not the country's health system has established the minimum health standards for people along with its capacity to accommodate further increases in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
The decision would also be based on the geographic risk of outbreak, age and health risks, essential sectors, and public transport, Roque said.
“When it comes to the economy, we're looking at what sectors of it we can already open, the people who can begin going to work, and of course, where the people going to the work can commute,” Roque wrote in his statement.
On April 7, the chief executive approved extending the lockdown of mainland Luzon until April 30.
Luzon is entering its fifth week under the enhanced community quarantine.
On Thursday, the Department of Health recorded 271 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the national tally to 6,981.
The World Health Organization has warned that the global pandemic had a long way to go before it would be eradicated. — Franco Luna
If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364. You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637. The general public has also been encouraged to forward its concerns to the Health Department's dedicated 24/7 COVID-19 hotlines (02) 894-COVID and 1555 (free for all subscribers).
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Metro Manila is one of the high-risk areas recommended by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging and Infectious Diseases to remain under quarantine until May 15, 2020.
Other areas recommended to remain in near-lockdown are:
- Region III
- Region IV-A
- Pangasinan
- Benguet
- Mindoro
- Albay
- Catanduanes
The government's task force on the coronavirus disease 2019 has ordered agencies to propose guidelines on the possible resumption of public transportation in case the enhanced community quarantine is relaxed in some areas.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque says the transportation, interior, tourism and health departments and the quarantine bureau would study and recommend protocols for air, land and sea travel subject to existing measures on social distancing and isolation.
"So it will be a new norm. You may no longer have a seatmate in buses. No one will stand in buses and even in queues, there should be social distancing. But the president will still decide on this," Roque says. — The STAR/Alexis Romero
The Magdalo party-list says the claim of the Philippine National Police that the police officer "acted in self-defense" against former Cpl. Ragos is questionable.
"Based on the video of the incident, the police personnel continuously aimed to shoot the suspect at the mid-body area and in close range. This does not seem pursuant to self-defense. Moreover, the suspect was seen raising his hands as an act of surrender," the group says.
"This could have been an opportune time for the police to immobilize the suspect without firing a shot. Police Master Sergeant Florendo may have used excessive and unreasonable force," it adds.
Sen. Joel Villanueva says the Department of Labor and Employment should require employers to conduct regular, randomized tests on its workers to monitor and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease.
“Industries that are necessary to boost the economy may be allowed to operate provided they follow strict protocols on social distancing, sanitizing and use of personal protective equipment, among others,” Villanueva says in a statement, citing a discussion paper by the University of the Philippines School of Economics on the topic.
“Those who can work from home should continue to do so, especially our senior-aged workers who are at a high risk of contracting the disease. We now have a law on work flexibility and we should continue to take advantage of that,” he adds.
Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV slams the shooting of a former soldier by a police officer near a quarantine checkpoint in Quezon City.
“Bago pa tayo umabot sa punto kung bumunot ba ng baril o hindi, ano nga ba raw ang krimen na nagawa ni Cpl. Ragos na dahilan para tutukan sya ng baril, pinatalikod at pinataas ng kamay nung pulis?” Trillanes says on Twitter.
