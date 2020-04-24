COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo dated April 15 shows residents, most of whom were from the locked down Barangay 20, spending the night at the Tondo Sports Complex in Manila for violating the curfew established under the enhanced community quarantine. As of 4 a.m., 69 residents were detained at the complex by the Manila Police District.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Metro Manila among areas to remain in enhanced quarantine until May 15
(Philstar.com) - April 24, 2020 - 8:15am

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2 9:02 a.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to extend the enhanced community quarantine in high-risk areas until May 15.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed Friday that the president approved the recommendations to further extend the ECQ due to the new coronavirus disease.

Among those areas are the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and the provinces of Pangasinan, Benguet and Albay, and the islands of Mindoro and Catanduanes.

The task force also recommended placing the islands of Cebu and Panay and the provinces of Davao Del Norte, as well as Davao City, under ECQ.

Provinces considered high-risk are:

Region III

  • Bataan
  • Bulacan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Pampanga

Region IV-A

  • Batangas
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Rizal
  • Quezon

Region IV-B

  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Occidental Mindoro

Region V

  • Albay
  • Catanduanes

Visayas

  • Aklan
  • Antique
  • Capiz
  • Cebu
  • Iloilo

Mindanao

  • Davao del Norte

The provinces considered high-risk will be under ECQ until May 15 subject for further evaluation.

The enhanced community quarantine in Benguet, Pangasinan, Tarlac and Zambales may change until April 30. Davao de Oro will also be under ECQ but will also be subject to recheck.

Moderate-risk areas will be under general community quarantine until May 15 but will also be subject for further evaluation.

Meanwhile, low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarnatine until May 15. Thus would further be relaxed to "normalization" if there is no deterioration, the IATF said.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque yesterday said Duterte would consider whether or not the country's health system has established the minimum health standards for people along with its capacity to accommodate further increases in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

The decision would also be based on the geographic risk of outbreak, age and health risks, essential sectors, and public transport, Roque said.

READ: Duterte approves Luzon-wide community quarantine until April 30

“When it comes to the economy, we're looking at what sectors of it we can already open, the people who can begin going to work, and of course, where the people going to the work can commute,” Roque wrote in his statement.

On April 7, the chief executive approved extending the lockdown of mainland Luzon until April 30. 

Luzon is entering its fifth week under the enhanced community quarantine.

On Thursday, the Department of Health recorded 271 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the national tally to 6,981.

The World Health Organization has warned that the global pandemic had a long way to go before it would be eradicated. — Franco Luna 

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364. You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637. The general public has also been encouraged to forward its concerns to the Health Department's dedicated 24/7 COVID-19 hotlines (02) 894-COVID and 1555 (free for all subscribers).

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 24, 2020 - 8:14am

Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban

President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.

The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.

According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."

Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.

April 24, 2020 - 8:14am

Metro Manila is one of the high-risk areas recommended by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging and Infectious Diseases to remain under quarantine until May 15, 2020.

Other areas recommended to remain in near-lockdown are:

  • Region III
  • Region IV-A
  • Pangasinan
  • Benguet
  • Mindoro
  • Albay
  • Catanduanes

Read live updates here.

April 23, 2020 - 7:51pm

The government's task force on the coronavirus disease 2019 has ordered agencies to propose guidelines on the possible resumption of public transportation in case the enhanced community quarantine is relaxed in some areas.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque says the transportation, interior, tourism and health departments and the quarantine bureau would study and recommend protocols for air, land and sea travel subject to existing measures on social distancing and isolation.

"So it will be a new norm. You may no longer have a seatmate in buses. No one will stand in buses and even in queues, there should be social distancing. But the president will still decide on this," Roque says. — The STAR/Alexis Romero

April 23, 2020 - 6:47pm

The Magdalo party-list says the claim of the Philippine National Police that the police officer "acted in self-defense" against former Cpl. Ragos is questionable.

"Based on the video of the incident, the police personnel continuously aimed to shoot the suspect at the mid-body area and in close range. This does not seem pursuant to self-defense. Moreover, the suspect was seen raising his hands as an act of surrender," the group says. 

"This could have been an opportune time for the police to immobilize the suspect without firing a shot. Police Master Sergeant Florendo may have used excessive and unreasonable force," it adds.

April 23, 2020 - 12:32pm

Sen. Joel Villanueva says the Department of Labor and Employment should require employers to conduct regular, randomized tests on its workers to monitor and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“Industries that are necessary to boost the economy may be allowed to operate provided they follow strict protocols on social distancing, sanitizing and use of personal protective equipment, among others,” Villanueva says in a statement, citing a discussion paper by the University of the Philippines School of Economics on the topic.

“Those who can work from home should continue to do so, especially our senior-aged workers who are at a high risk of contracting the disease. We now have a law on work flexibility and we should continue to take advantage of that,” he adds.

April 23, 2020 - 11:30am

Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV slams the shooting of a former soldier by a police officer near a quarantine checkpoint in Quezon City.

“Bago pa tayo umabot sa punto kung bumunot ba ng baril o hindi, ano nga ba raw ang krimen na nagawa ni Cpl. Ragos na dahilan para tutukan sya ng baril, pinatalikod at pinataas ng kamay nung pulis?” Trillanes says on Twitter.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nograles out, Roque in as IATF spokesman
By Christina Mendez | 9 hours ago
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles has been eased out as spokesman of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases...
Headlines
fbfb
What Luzon quarantine could look like after April 30, according to UP experts
By Ratziel San Juan | 18 hours ago
Here’s what researchers from the University of the Philippines have recommended to give you an idea of what the coming...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace backs filing of protest vs China
By Christina Mendez | 9 hours ago
Malacañang supports the move of the foreign affairs department to file two diplomatic protests against China for pointing...
Headlines
fbfb
Actual COVID-19 cases in the Philippines around 9,000 — experts
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
In a policy report released Wednesday night, UP experts said that "there could as many 9,000 people" carrying the virus that...
Headlines
fbfb
Agencies told: Draft transport guidelines
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
The government’s task force on the coronavirus disease 2019 has ordered concerned agencies to propose guidelines on...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
7 minutes ago
General community quarantine to be implemented in moderate, low-risk areas
7 minutes ago
The general community quarantine will start on May 1.
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
High-risk COVID-19 areas face ECQ extension
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Only in areas with “high risk” of coronavirus disease 2019 spread will the enhanced community quarantine continue...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Private sector to set up PCR-based test centers
By Louella Desiderio | 9 hours ago
The private sector is planning to set up polymerase chain reaction or PCR-based testing centers, in addition to using the...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Duterte greets Muslims as Ramadan starts today
By Edith Regalado | 9 hours ago
President Duterte has expressed confidence the devotion and sacrifices of the country’s Muslim community will affirm...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
DICT to convert internet cafes into digital classrooms
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 9 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology is looking at converting internet cafés nationwide into...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with