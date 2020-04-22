COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Bureau of Immigration Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City has been placed on lockdown.
Bureau of Immigration Facebook page
Immigration 'working double time' on cases to decongest Taguig detention facility
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2020 - 2:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration is speeding up the resolution of pending deportation cases of foreign nationals to decongest its detention facility in Taguig City.

In a statement Wednesday, the bureau said Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente directed its legal division to conduct an inventory of all deportation cases and to submit appropriate recommendations to the board of commissioners.”

 “We don’t want COVID-19 transmissions to happen in our facility. We will work double time to deport aliens, especially for wards that are considered health risks,” he said.

Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval in a separate message to reporters said there are currently 418 foreign nationals staying at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan that has a capacity for 140 people.

Sandoval said that while there is overcapacity, there are “big open spaces” in the compound like covered court and common areas. “It’s not a jail, it’s a detention center so they can roam around more,” she added in Filipino.

Bail, recognizance of detainees

Morente said the bureau may look into granting bail and release via recognizance for foreign nationals who cannot be deported yet due to pending court cases.

Courts nationwide are currently physically closed and can only tackle cases deemed urgent.

Recognizance meanwhile is defined in Republic Act 10389 as a "mode of securing the release of any person in custody or detention for the commission of an offense who is unable to post bail due to abject poverty."

Deportation orders will also be fast-tracked, the commissioner said.

BI said it has identified three pregnant detainees as high-risk. Two have since been released through bail while one was deported.

Sanitation, lockdown of facility

The bureau said it set up a 24/7 internal health hotline and activated a medical task group to lead efforts in fighting against the disease.

The detention facility has also been placed under lockdown and visitors are, temporarily banned.

The facility was also disinfected and wards may only be allowed to enter common areas after proper sanitation.

“Protocols on what to do in case a positive case has been detected has also been established, and a medical officer is always on duty at the BIWF to monitor the health of wards and employees,” BI also said.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Suspect in Atio Castillo hazing case requests temporary release
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
"I'm very sure na gagamitin nila 'yung issue...'yung opportunity na 'to as a way for them to parang circumvent 'yung denial...
Headlines
fbfb
Israeli firm finds COVID-19 cure from placenta
16 hours ago
A placenta-based cell therapy formulated by an Israeli therapeutic company has been found to have totally cured six critically...
Headlines
fbfb
No total lockdown; Duterte decides on ECQ tomorrow
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
With the end of the enhanced community quarantine just eight days away, expect no total lockdown to follow, presidential spokesman...
Headlines
fbfb
UP refutes reports on stranded construction workers who resorted to picking fruits, eating stray animals
4 hours ago
“The OVCPD also inspected their supply room, which contained three sacks of rice (25 kilograms each) and canned goods...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
2 days ago
Headlines
Latest
9 minutes ago
Gov't urged to ensure protection of fishers, farmers from impacts of COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 minutes ago
The quarantine measures put in place to slow the spread of the virus has made it tough for farmers and fishers—among...
Headlines
fbfb
56 minutes ago
RapidPass project for quarantine checkpoints turned over to agencies
By Ratziel San Juan | 56 minutes ago
"RapidPassPH will continue to receive updates and system improvements from DCTx as the country continues to implement different...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Brave New Normal: Environmental groups imagine a post-pandemic world
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Experts say that a post-COVID-19 world will not be the same one we knew before the pandemic hit. Environmental groups give...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
PNP chief defends Taguig condo incident: I stand by my commanders
3 hours ago
"I trust my commanders because the chief of [NCR] police ruled that it is regular and he is supported by the regional director,...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Metro sizzles at 35ºC
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
The temperature in Metro Manila hit 35.8 degrees Celsius yesterday, the hottest recorded so far this year, the state weather...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with