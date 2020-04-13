LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Department of Education Secretary Leonor Briones said this is not the first time that graduation ceremonies are suspended.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, file
No graduation ceremonies during COVID-19 outbreak, says DepEd chief Briones
(Philstar.com) - April 13, 2020 - 12:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Graduation and other end of the school year ceremonies are put on hold amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said Monday.

In an interview with GMA’s Dobol B sa News TV, Briones said that the department is recommending to not hold graduation ceremonies, noting that it is not possible to conduct it in Luzon that is in extended lockdown until April 30.

In Visayas and Mindanao, Briones noted that “there are many local government that declared their own lockdown so we are discouraging it.”

A separate News5 report said that graduation ceremonies are merely suspended and not cancelled.

The Education chief noted that this is not the first time that graduation ceremonies are not conducted since natural disasters also resulted in the postponements in the past.

But Briones assured that learners will still be able to receive their certificates and records in the school, but precautionary measures will be taken so parents, the elderly and the teachers would have to meet.

Schools opening

The Education chief explained that they are still studying whether schools opening would be moved to July or August.

“We will conduct surveys. We are consulting [stakeholders] because some want to move enrollment to July or August,” she said in Filipino.

But Briones said that if schools opening would be moved to July or August from June, it would be permanent.

She also noted that pushing back the schools opening would mean summer season, Holy Week would be covered by school days.

“We will make consultations first,” she added.

Briones earlier Monday announced she now tests negative for the novel coronavirus, a week after she said she contracted the disease. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from News5

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION LEONOR BRIONES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 13, 2020 - 8:44am

Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban

President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.

The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.

According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."

Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.

April 13, 2020 - 8:44am

Education Secretary Leonor Briones announces that she tested negative for coronavirus disease a week after confirming that she was infected with the deadly virus.

In an interview with GMA News' Unang Balita Monday morning, Briones says Health Secretary Francisco Duque III texted her that she got a negative result.

"It seems like I had a death sentence but was pardoned at the last minute," Briones said in a separate interview with Dobol B sa News TV.

April 12, 2020 - 10:22am

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases will form "social distancing" teams composed of military and police personnel to enforce physical distancing at public markets.

This comes after reports over the weekend of people flocking to public markets over the weekend. Overcrowding increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission. 

April 12, 2020 - 9:21am

The Navotas Fish Port Complex reopens Sunday, April 12, the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Fisheries Development Authority says in a release, adding it has disinfected and cleaned the halls of the complex and the roads leading to it.

"We are happy to inform the public that they can come back to the Navotas fish port tomorrow on Easter Sunday to resume their trading operations," PFDA General Manager Glen Pangapalan says in a release on Saturday.

The following protocols will be in force at the fish port:

  • Mandatory wearing of face masks and other personal protective equipment
  • Physical distancing
  • No smoking

The fish port was closed Saturday for cleaning and disinfection.

April 11, 2020 - 2:39pm

A solon appeals to the  Inter-Agency Task Force to recommend to President Rodrigo Duterte "an across-the-board freeze on all rentals, utilities rate hikes, and service charges of government and the private sector."

Bagong Henerasyon Party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera says the move will help families and businesses to recover  from the economic and social impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The freeze should be until December 2020, the solon adds.

April 11, 2020 - 12:56pm

A group slams the announcement of the Manila Electric Company of an increase in electricity bills for April amid the enhanced community quarantine.

Meralco said there would be an increase of 10.50 centavos per kilowatt-hour to the overall electricity rate, which rose to P8.9951 per kilowatt-hour..

“Meralco should waive the bills of all households in its franchise area for the entire period of the quarantine and not just defer it," says Gerry Arances, a convenor at the Power for People Coalition.

We must understand what will happen to middle- and working-class families after the quarantine under the current setup – they will be saddled with debt as they work to pay for rent and their utilities even as their jobs may no longer exist due to the recession sure to happen from the Covid-19 pandemic,” he adds.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
6 hours ago
Headlines
New protocols out for BPO workers
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
A month into Luzon’s enhanced community quarantine, the government yesterday announced new protocols that would make...
Headlines
fbfb
Frontliners serenade recovered composer
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
It was a send-off befitting this COVID-19 survivor.
Headlines
fbfb
PNP sets new work scheme for cops
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has implemented a 50-50 work scheme in the wake of the increasing number of PNP personnel suspected...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte adviser confirms private sector-led massive rapid testing
1 day ago
Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion announced that the private sector will soon...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
56 minutes ago
'PUMs' should still be tracked, health group says of new COVID-19 classification scheme
By Franco Luna | 56 minutes ago
"It must be insisted that PUMs, or what the PSMID terms as 'possible' cases under their guidelines must continue to be counted....
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
US senators blast China over 'divisive' behavior in disputed waters amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
One US senator said the incident is "deeply concerning," while another called it a "flagrant violation of international ...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
COVID-19 patients must bare personal info – IATF
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The government is now requiring the disclosure of personal information of patients afflicted with the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Duterte: Easter represents hope amid pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Easter Sunday brings hope not only for the country but the entire world now battling the coronavirus disease 2019, according...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
IATF to tackle health worker deployment ban today
By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
Government agencies may discuss today the ban on the deployment of Filipino health workers abroad, a policy that has drawn...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with