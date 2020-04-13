No graduation ceremonies during COVID-19 outbreak, says DepEd chief Briones

MANILA, Philippines — Graduation and other end of the school year ceremonies are put on hold amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said Monday.

In an interview with GMA’s Dobol B sa News TV, Briones said that the department is recommending to not hold graduation ceremonies, noting that it is not possible to conduct it in Luzon that is in extended lockdown until April 30.

In Visayas and Mindanao, Briones noted that “there are many local government that declared their own lockdown so we are discouraging it.”

A separate News5 report said that graduation ceremonies are merely suspended and not cancelled.

Postponed muna ang pagmamartsa, mga Kapatid. Pero nilinaw ni DepEd Sec. Leonor Briones na hindi kanselado at pino-postpone lang ang graduation at iba pang end-of-school rites. pic.twitter.com/8tDCk8w3gF — News5 AKSYON (@News5AKSYON) April 13, 2020

The Education chief noted that this is not the first time that graduation ceremonies are not conducted since natural disasters also resulted in the postponements in the past.

But Briones assured that learners will still be able to receive their certificates and records in the school, but precautionary measures will be taken so parents, the elderly and the teachers would have to meet.

Schools opening

The Education chief explained that they are still studying whether schools opening would be moved to July or August.

“We will conduct surveys. We are consulting [stakeholders] because some want to move enrollment to July or August,” she said in Filipino.

But Briones said that if schools opening would be moved to July or August from June, it would be permanent.

She also noted that pushing back the schools opening would mean summer season, Holy Week would be covered by school days.

“We will make consultations first,” she added.

Briones earlier Monday announced she now tests negative for the novel coronavirus, a week after she said she contracted the disease. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from News5