No graduation ceremonies during COVID-19 outbreak, says DepEd chief Briones

MANILA, Philippines — Graduation and other end of the school year ceremonies are put on hold amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said Monday.
In an interview with GMA’s Dobol B sa News TV, Briones said that the department is recommending to not hold graduation ceremonies, noting that it is not possible to conduct it in Luzon that is in extended lockdown until April 30.
In Visayas and Mindanao, Briones noted that “there are many local government that declared their own lockdown so we are discouraging it.”
A separate News5 report said that graduation ceremonies are merely suspended and not cancelled.
Postponed muna ang pagmamartsa, mga Kapatid. Pero nilinaw ni DepEd Sec. Leonor Briones na hindi kanselado at pino-postpone lang ang graduation at iba pang end-of-school rites. pic.twitter.com/8tDCk8w3gF— News5 AKSYON (@News5AKSYON) April 13, 2020
The Education chief noted that this is not the first time that graduation ceremonies are not conducted since natural disasters also resulted in the postponements in the past.
But Briones assured that learners will still be able to receive their certificates and records in the school, but precautionary measures will be taken so parents, the elderly and the teachers would have to meet.
Schools opening
The Education chief explained that they are still studying whether schools opening would be moved to July or August.
“We will conduct surveys. We are consulting [stakeholders] because some want to move enrollment to July or August,” she said in Filipino.
But Briones said that if schools opening would be moved to July or August from June, it would be permanent.
She also noted that pushing back the schools opening would mean summer season, Holy Week would be covered by school days.
“We will make consultations first,” she added.
Briones earlier Monday announced she now tests negative for the novel coronavirus, a week after she said she contracted the disease. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from News5
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Education Secretary Leonor Briones announces that she tested negative for coronavirus disease a week after confirming that she was infected with the deadly virus.
In an interview with GMA News' Unang Balita Monday morning, Briones says Health Secretary Francisco Duque III texted her that she got a negative result.
"It seems like I had a death sentence but was pardoned at the last minute," Briones said in a separate interview with Dobol B sa News TV.
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases will form "social distancing" teams composed of military and police personnel to enforce physical distancing at public markets.
This comes after reports over the weekend of people flocking to public markets over the weekend. Overcrowding increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
The Navotas Fish Port Complex reopens Sunday, April 12, the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Fisheries Development Authority says in a release, adding it has disinfected and cleaned the halls of the complex and the roads leading to it.
"We are happy to inform the public that they can come back to the Navotas fish port tomorrow on Easter Sunday to resume their trading operations," PFDA General Manager Glen Pangapalan says in a release on Saturday.
The following protocols will be in force at the fish port:
- Mandatory wearing of face masks and other personal protective equipment
- Physical distancing
- No smoking
The fish port was closed Saturday for cleaning and disinfection.
A solon appeals to the Inter-Agency Task Force to recommend to President Rodrigo Duterte "an across-the-board freeze on all rentals, utilities rate hikes, and service charges of government and the private sector."
Bagong Henerasyon Party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera says the move will help families and businesses to recover from the economic and social impact of COVID-19 pandemic.
The freeze should be until December 2020, the solon adds.
A group slams the announcement of the Manila Electric Company of an increase in electricity bills for April amid the enhanced community quarantine.
Meralco said there would be an increase of 10.50 centavos per kilowatt-hour to the overall electricity rate, which rose to P8.9951 per kilowatt-hour..
“Meralco should waive the bills of all households in its franchise area for the entire period of the quarantine and not just defer it," says Gerry Arances, a convenor at the Power for People Coalition.
We must understand what will happen to middle- and working-class families after the quarantine under the current setup – they will be saddled with debt as they work to pay for rent and their utilities even as their jobs may no longer exist due to the recession sure to happen from the Covid-19 pandemic,” he adds.
- Latest
- Trending