COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Manila residents are dwarfed by a cloud of black smoke emanating from a fire-hit residential area in Happyland, Tondo on Apr. 18, 2020.
The STAR/Ernie Penaredondo
Around 500 families affected by Tondo fire
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 18, 2020 - 2:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — An estimated 450 to 500 families, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection, have been displaced by a Saturday morning blaze that razed through a residential area in Happyland, a slum in Tondo, Manila.

The BFP said damages were evaluated at around P1.2 million.

While the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, an overheated electric fan is suspected to be the origin based on initial information.

The incident reportedly started past 7:00 a.m. with the “Task Force Bravo” (fifth-highest) alarm level eventually being raised before fire out was finally declared at 9:41 a.m. by local authorities, the Philippine Red Cross posted.

No injuries were reported but a senior fire officer was said to have been assisted by emergency medical services in Manila due to exhaustion.

BFP BUREAU OF FIRE PROTECTION HAPPYLAND TONDO FIRE TONDO MANILA FIRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
For cruise ship crew waiting to come home, it's a bitter-'suite' life
By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
Long weeks of staying afloat in Philippine waters for more than 300 crew members of a cruise ship will finally come to an...
Headlines
fbfb
Oxford U may have COVID vaccine by September
16 hours ago
A vaccine for COVID-19 may be available by September, according to Oxford University scientists who are developing the v...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators still press for Duque resignation
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Senators will continue to press for the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III for his alleged failure of leadership...
Headlines
fbfb
Samar governor wants stop to Chinese vessel loading chromite
By Miriam Desacada | 16 hours ago
Eastern Samar Gov. Ben Evardone has spearheaded an urgent appeal to Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to stop the loading of...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 766 health workers tested positive for COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 22 hours ago
The Department of Health on Friday said 766 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the number, 339 are physicians,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
16 hours ago
‘No martial law, just its style of discipline’
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
The imposition of martial law would be unlikely without invasion or rebellion in the country, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Duterte to LGUs: Deny aid to ECQ violators
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
Residents who engage in drinking sprees and illegal gambling face the risk of not getting any government aid during the quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
766 health workers infected with COVID – DOH
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
At least 766 healthcare workers have been infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 the Department of Health.
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
GSIS grants P.5 million additional insurance for 28,000 DOH frontliners
By Mary Grace Padin | 16 hours ago
The Government Service Insurance System said it will provide additional life insurance coverage to some 27,682 public health...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
IATF not neglecting mental health aspect of pandemic
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases has taken into consideration the psychological impact of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with