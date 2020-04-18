Around 500 families affected by Tondo fire

MANILA, Philippines — An estimated 450 to 500 families, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection, have been displaced by a Saturday morning blaze that razed through a residential area in Happyland, a slum in Tondo, Manila.

Thick black smoke filled the air as firefighters respond to a fire that broke out in a residential area at Happy Land in Tondo, Manila on Saturday. (Video courtesy of Jhunmar Ricamonte Tan) pic.twitter.com/zLWfwgWbTn Related Stories Fire at residential area in Tondo reaches fourth alarm April 18, 2020

The BFP said damages were evaluated at around P1.2 million.

Thick black smoke billows from a fire that broke out in a residential area at Happy Land in Tondo, Manila on Saturday. The fire reached Task Force Bravo and was declared fire out at around 9:56AM. pic.twitter.com/n1Pquj3w93 — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) April 18, 2020

While the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, an overheated electric fan is suspected to be the origin based on initial information.

The incident reportedly started past 7:00 a.m. with the “Task Force Bravo” (fifth-highest) alarm level eventually being raised before fire out was finally declared at 9:41 a.m. by local authorities, the Philippine Red Cross posted.

Our medical team are on stand-by to provide immediate medical attention at Road 10 in Tondo Manila. The fire alarm reached Task Force Bravo and was declared fire out at 9:41AM by local authorities.#PRCLifelineOfThePeople pic.twitter.com/I4XGEZsue3 — Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross) April 18, 2020

No injuries were reported but a senior fire officer was said to have been assisted by emergency medical services in Manila due to exhaustion.