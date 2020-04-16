LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The New People's Army marked its 51st anniversary on March 29, 2020.
Photo courtesy of Visayas Today/Nonoy Espina
CPP extends ceasefire until April 30 amid COVID-19 outbreak
(Philstar.com) - April 16, 2020 - 6:46pm

MANILA, Philippines—The Communist Party of the Philippines has extended the unilateral ceasefire with government forces until April 30 to “prioritize” the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement Thursday, CPP said it ordered the New People’s Army to “continue to desist and cease from carrying out offensive military actions” against the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police and other armed groups of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines.

The ceasefire order will remain effective until 11:59 p.m. of April 30.

CPP’s Central Committee said that the ceasefire “is to ensure quick and unimpeded support to all people requiring urgent medical, health and socioeconomic assistance in the face of the public emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“During the ceasefire period, all NPA units must strictly limit themselves to active defense operations which shall be carried out only in the face of imminent danger and actual armed attacks by the enemy forces,” the statement further read.

Government ceasefire

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier declared a unilateral truce with the communists until April 15.

In a public address in March, Duterte said: “If you really want that we will be at all times on talking terms, in this time of crisis, kindly cooperate and help. It will be better f you help first. I will repay you with a good heart in the coming days.”

CPP later declared a nationwide ceasefire from March 26 until April 15, as a “gesture towards national unity and based on humanitarian principles in the context of the serious public emergency.”

Release of political prisoners

In its latest statement, the CPP also reiterated its call for the “urgent release” of political prisoners and a declaration of a general amnesty.

A group of 22 inmates has called on the Supreme Court to allow them temporary release amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The SC is set to meet in an en banc session on Friday where the Justices will reportedly tackle the inmates’ petition.

CPP also “expressed desire for the resumption of [National Democratic Front of the Philippines]-GRP peace negotiations.”

Duterte scrapped the peace talks between the government and the communists in 2017 after the rebels launched successive offensives against the military and the police.

But on December 5 last year, the president said he is sending Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to the Netherlands to talk to CPP founding chairman Jose Maria Sison, now chief political consultant to the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, in what the chief executive called his "last card" for the effort to revive the botched negotiations between the government and the communists.

Duterte also invited Sison to return to the country for a one-on-one talk on the resumption of peace talks last January. — Kristine Joy Patag

COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE PHILIPPINES JOSE MARIA SISON NEW PEOPLES ARMY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chinese medical experts find Philippines at risk of inability to cut COVID-19 source
1 day ago
A week after arriving in the Philippines, the 12-member Chinese medical expert team found that the country is facing a risk...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators call on Duque to quit over COVID-19 response
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
At least 14 senators on Thursday filed Senate Resolution 362, which cites Duque's "failure of leadership, negligence, lack...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't tells public: Don't get 'disheartened' as Philippines records most virus cases in Southeast Asia
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
In the region, the Philippines has the most number of COVID-19 infections at 5,453. It is followed by Indonesia with 5,136...
Headlines
fbfb
Confused about the 'Authorized Persons Outside of Residence' policy? Here's a quick guide
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Authorities will be stricter in implementing policy of "Authorized Persons Outside of Residence." Here is what you may need...
Headlines
fbfb
POGOs to resume ops post-lockdown amid task force meetings delay
1 day ago
“We have not thought of a policy review as we are focused on addressing workers affected by the COVID pandemic and also...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Not 'healing': Satellite photos suggest pollution turned Manila Bay turquoise
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Last month, photos and videos that showed Manila Bay’s waters turning turquoise went viral, with social media users...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Duque stays as health chief, told to work harder on COVID-19 response
2 hours ago
Duque for his part said he will answer allegations against him “due time,” but vowed that he will continue working...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
'Why single out Duque?' Senators' resignation call for DOH chief draws mixed reactions
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Duque's position on China was said to be merely echoing Duterte's pronouncements.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
DILG tells local governments to beef up contact-tracing teams
3 hours ago
Año stressed that expanded testing is key in implementing the National Strategy to Defeat COVID-19, which is "Detect,...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Philippines stands by WHO
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
Malacañang Thursday stood by the World Health Organization (WHO), which is facing a significant funding cut after...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with