'Why single out Duque?' Senators' resignation call for DOH chief draws mixed reactions
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2020 - 5:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate resolution filed Thursday by 14 senators calling for the immediate resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III received polarizing responses the same day from the Filipino public.

While some welcomed the demand as a necessary step so the Philippines can proceed with efforts to contain the local coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, others are saying that the involved senators are merely using Duque as a scapegoat to divert criticism from the administration.

Opposition Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said that he supports Senate Resolution 362 but did not elaborate on why he was not included among those who signed and filed the document.

“We support the resolution...Mahigit dalawang buwan na ang nakalipas, pero wala pa rin kaming nakitang pagbabago sa makupad at malabong pagpapatupad ng mga anti-COVID effort. Napigilan sana ang pagkalat ng COVID,” Pangilinan said in a statement.

(Two months have elapsed but we have yet to see any change of the slow and vague implementation of anti-COVID efforts. We could have stopped the spread of COVID by now.)

University of the Philippines political science professor Jan Robert Go, however, said that Duque alone cannot be faulted for lapses in the government's COVID-19 strategy.

“Sure, Duque is accountable, but the decisions of the health secretary has the blessings of the chief executive. That is an inescapable accountability that this demand for Duque to resign glosses over. Make them all accountable,” the political analyst posted on social media.

He said that the administration COVID-19 action plan was “not only Duque’s work,” bringing up the role of military generals in its implementation.

Presidential peace adviser and former Armed Force of the Philippines chief of staff, Carlito Galvez Jr., was designated in March as the chief implementer of the "Philippines' declared national policy against COVID-19."

RELATED: Peace adviser Galvez is chief implementer of COVID-19 action plan

Duque's position on China was also said to be merely echoing Duterte's pronouncements.

The health secretary’s warning against imposing a flight ban between the Philippines and China during the January 29 "Question Hour" with the House of Representatives was listed as one of the reasons for the resignation call in Senate Resolution 362.

The same day, the president told reporters that he is not yet willing to ban flights between the country and China.

“Not yet at this time. As a matter of fact, there is no known transmission from human to human na galing (originating in) China...Mahirap ‘yang ano — sabihin mo (That’s difficult because) you suspend everything because they are not also suspending theirs and they continue to respect the freedom flights that we enjoy in their country,” Duterte said in an interview.

Meanwhile, blogger and newspaper columnist Tonyo Cruz said that senators appealing for Duque's resignation have just as much culpability for the country's COVID-19 policy.

“Senators cannot wash their hands of their culpability for Duterte's coronavirus response. They approved the emergency powers law. They tolerate the prioritization of fascist solutions. Some turn PPE shortages into opportunities for patronage and epal. One even violated ECQ.”

RELATED: Senate okays emergency powers for Duterte in fight vs COVID-19 outbreak

Malacañang has since vouched for Duque amid calls for his resignation.

"As I have been repeatedly saying in the past, every Cabinet member serves at the pleasure of the President and until they are fired by the President, the President continues to have full trust and confidence in them," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.

"We do not have any position (on the resignation calls). We do not have anything to do with these initiatives seeking the resignation of the secretary of health.”

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 16, 2020 - 4:10pm

At least 14 senators called on Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to resign over his failure of leadership in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. Follow this thread for updates.

April 16, 2020 - 4:10pm

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III appeals to the public to work together as a team following a Senate resolution calling for his resignation.

"We will answer these allegations in due time, but right now, we will continue to be in the trenches with our health care workers and frontliners," Duque says in a statement.

The DOH chief says he will continue to serve the country to the best of his ability as the nation battles an "invisible enemy" that "remains unpredictable."

April 16, 2020 - 3:58pm

Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan says he supports Senate Resolution No. 362, calling for Health Secretary Franciso Duque III's resignation for his "failure of leadership, negligence, lack of foresight, and inefficiency in performance."

"Naghugas ng kamay. Mahigit dalawang buwan na ang nakalipas, pero wala pa rin kaming nakitang pagbabago sa makupad at malabong pagpapatupad ng mga anti-COVID effort. Napigilan sana ang pagkalat ng COVID. Nagawan sana ng paraan ang kawalan ng PPEs sa mga ospital. Napigilan ang pagkamatay ng ating mga kababayan at mga magigiting na frontliner," says Pangilinan in a statement. 

