Peace adviser Galvez is chief implementer of COVID-19 action plan

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. has been designated chief implementer of the "Philippines' declared national policy against COVID-19."

According to a memorandum issued Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Galvez will be "directed to ensure the strict compliance and adherence of everyone to the guidelines and protocols" issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Galvez will also be in charge of "[protecting and promoting] the safety and welfare of the public at all times" and to make sure that government assistance reaches the public quickly and efficiently.

President Rodrigo Duterte, in a televised address after Congress voted to grant him emergency powers, announced that the defense, social welfare and interior departments, the military and the police are ramping up the implementation of a national action plan to reinforce the heath officials' efforts to contain COVID-19.



He said reports on the progress of the action plan would be given regularly by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who will serve as its chairman and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, who will function as vice chairman.

"Do not be afraid. The government is here to serve you," the president said in Filipino.

Galvez was chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and was appointed to the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process.

He was the chief of the Western Mindanao Command, the area command that covers Marawi City—the scene of intense five-month fighting between government forces and Islamic State-inspired Maute last year.

He was also an Army Scout Ranger officer and a veteran of operations against the Abu Sayyaf.

