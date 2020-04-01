DOLE: Employers may defer April 9-11 holiday pay

MANILA, Philippines—The Department of Labor and Employment on Wednesday issued an advisory allowing employers to defer paying their employees holiday pay on April 9 to 10 given the national emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III signed the Labor Advisory No. 13-A Series of 2020 on Wednesday in view of the existence of a national emergency arising from the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

"On account of the existence of a national emergency as aforementioned, employers are allowed to defer payment of holiday pay on April 9, 10 and 11, 2020, as may be applicable, pursuant to Labor Advisory No. 13 Series of 2020 until such time that the present emergency situation has been abated and the normal operations of the establishments is in place," the advisory read.

'Triple pay' on April 9

Based on Proclamation No. 845 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte last November, April 9, a Thursday, is a double regular holiday. Both Araw ng Kagitingan and Maundy Thursday fall on that day.

The National Wages and Productivity Commission early this year said that employees who will be working on April 9 will be entitled to triple pay.

Meanwhile, April 10, Good Friday and 11, Black Saturday are regular and special non-working holidays, respectively.

However, the DOLE said amid the COVID-19 outbreak employers may defer payment.

It added that establishments that have totally closed or ceased operation during the enhanced community quarantine period are exempted frm paying the holiday pay.

Duterte placed all of Luzon under enhanced community quarantine to limit public movement and curb the spread of COVID-19.

The government has ordered the public to stay indoors, halted public transportation and has only allowed essential services to operate.

The Luzon-wide quarantine period began last March 16 and will last until April 13.